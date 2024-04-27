Steelers QB Russell Wilson reacts to draft pick Zach Frazier

Nothing is more important to a quarterback on the downside of his career than a stout offensive line. And Russell Wilson now has it, thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first two picks: Tackle Troy Fautanu and center Zach Frazier.

Wilson kept his response short and sweet, posting “FRAZ!!!”

With Broderick Jones, James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Fautanu and now Frazier, Wilson should have the protection he needs to go to work in 2024.

