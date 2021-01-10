QB Mitchell Trubisky unlikely to return to Bears in 2021

There was a time earlier this season where it appeared that Mitchell Trubisky’s time in Chicago was done.

After all, first his fifth-year option was declined. Then, they traded for Nick Foles. While Trubisky won the starting job, he was benched in Week 3.

Trubisky replaced Foles in Week 12, where he played a key role in the reinvention of Chicago’s putrid offense. They scored 30-plus points in four straight games and found a nice balance with running the ball.

Still, it doesn’t sound like Trubisky will be back in a Bears uniform in 2021.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears remain undecided about whether to bring Trubisky back on what would likely be a short deal. Rapoport noted that perhaps a playoff run could convince them, but they’re “not set” on bringing him back at this time.

From @NFLGameDay: #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky, who has played better lately, still has a lot to prove to be Chicago's QB of the future. It begins today. pic.twitter.com/lrIm8eEeQ0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2021

Trubisky has proved that he’s not the Bears’ long-term answer at quarterback, but he could very well be a short-term answer.

The Bears will likely draft a quarterback in this year’s NFL draft, and Trubisky could serve as a bridge quarterback.

The only quarterback currently under contract for 2021 is Foles, who the Bears traded for this offseason. He was unimpressive in his seven-game stint, which prompted Matt Nagy to go back to Trubisky.

At this point, signing Trubisky to a one or two-year deal at the right price would surely make sense, especially given the progress of the offense over the last couple of months.

The quarterback situation will likely be the talk of the offseason once again. So we’ll see how things unfold.