QB Mason Rudolph, Titans reportedly agree to 1-year deal worth up to $3.62M

After turning to rookie quarterback Will Levis last season, the Tennessee Titans are adding another signal-caller.

The team has agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on a one-year deal worth up to $3.62 million, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Behind Levis, the Titans' quarterbacks room now consists of Rudolph and third-year passer Malik Willis.

Rudolph, 28, spent six seasons with the Steelers after they selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He holds career totals of 3,085 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 21 games. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy has an 8-4-1 record over 13 starts. While Kenny Pickett was sidelined with a sprained ankle during the most recent campaign, Rudolph stepped up to help Pittsburgh make the playoffs. Now, he'll begin a new chapter in Tennessee.

Mason Rudolph is joining the Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

He's set to join the Titans during the first offseason of a new era for the organization. The team fired longtime head coach Mike Vrabel in the wake of their second consecutive season without a playoff berth, replacing him with former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Shortly after the news broke of Rudolph's addition, it was reported that the Titans followed up by signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal. Tennessee will also move on from franchise running Derrick Henry, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Longtime quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was benched in 2023, is likely the next exit. The Steelers were reported to have been interested in adding the 35-year-old as competition for Pickett last month but they ended up committing to Russell Wilson, the former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

For the Titans, it's a priority to have harmony between quarterbacks, Callahan told reporters at the NFL scouting combine last month.

"You want a guy, first and foremost, that can play the position," Callahan said. "There's another element of backup quarterbacks that's really important is how they are in the room with the starter. That matters. That relationship can be very fruitful. It can also be very damaging if it's not on the same page."

It appears that Rudolph and Levis were found to be a fit.