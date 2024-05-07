Q&A with Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna

The Wisconsin Badgers football team wrapped up their spring camp last week and one of the standouts of the 15 practice sessions was wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.

Kekahuna is coming off of a 2023 true freshman campaign where he played in the final five contests, though he only recorded any stats in the team’s 35-31 loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In that game, he secured four receptions for 64 yards.

The wide receiver was considered a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN coming out of high school in Hawaii (later Las Vegas) as a member of the class of 2022.

Many believe he’s in for a big season alongside Will Pauling as a slot receiver in Phil Longo’s offense this season and he answered a few “get to know you” questions last week.

For a guy with lightning quick feet, Kekahuna is a guy you’d think played soccer at some point, saying this about his background in that sport, “people think that I can play soccer, I can juggle the ball for like an hour. I’ve never played soccer.”

In regards to his mentality ahead of the season, he said it’s a “hunt or be hunted mindset” out their on the field.

Today, I had the chance to ask @BadgerFootball wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (@trechkekahuna) a couple of questions, including what makes him special, who challenges him the most on the field, and more! “It’s a hunt or be hunted mindset”#Badgers #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/D39IiAcx0x — Nick Bruesewitz (@NickBruesewitz) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire