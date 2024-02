Purdy signs lucrative national Toyota endorsement deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy is going places.

Toyota -- the auto brand whose slogan is "Let's go places" -- has signed the 49ers quarterback and former New York Giants signal-caller Eli Manning to a national endorsement deal, the company announced in an official press release on Friday.

Purdy is the first active NFL player that the company has reached a deal with since signing its official vehicle sponsorship deal in October. According to the press release, Purdy and Manning will appear in national content across digital and linear platforms and at experiences designed to engage fans and Toyota dealers

Purdy previously worked with the company locally, launching a "Tackle Anything" ad campaign in partnership with Northern California Toyota Dealers in September. He admitted shortly after that he still was driving his faithful Toyota Sequoia SUV.

The 24-year-old is a fitting spokesperson to match the company's slogan considering the places he has already gone in his career.

Less than two years after being selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has guided the 49ers to the Super Bowl. He also was named a Pro Bowl selection and one of five MVP finalists for the 2023 NFL season after throwing for 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Purdy's stats don't match the numbers expected from a player given the annual draft-day moniker "Mr. Irrelevant," but his paycheck sure does. He has an average annual salary of $934,252 after signing a four-year, $3.7 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Now he's got a new side gig. And it's not his first.

Purdy also has had endorsement deals with Alaska Airlines, which offered priority boarding to all passengers wearing his jersey, and Buffalo Wild Wings, which had the quarterback serve what they called "Purdy Great Burgers" during the NFL draft.

