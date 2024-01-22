Purdy joins rare company after comeback playoff win vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' 24-21 comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium placed quarterback Brock Purdy in rare company.

San Francisco's triumph in its divisional-round clash with Green Bay sent the 49ers to their third consecutive NFC Championship Game and the second straight with Purdy as their starting quarterback.

The 24-year-old joins former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez as the only signal-callers since the NFL merger in 1970 to start a conference championship game in each of their first two seasons.

QBs to Start Conf Championship in Each of 1st 2 Seasons - Since 1970



Seasons

Ben Roethlisberger2004, 2005

Mark Sanchez 2009, 2010

Brock Purdy 2022, 2023 — Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman) January 21, 2024

The victory was the third in Purdy's playoff career, making him the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win a postseason game in each of his first two seasons, joining Baltimore's Joe Flacco (2008-09), Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (2004-05), New York's Mark Sanchez (2009-10) and Seattle's Russell Wilson (2012-13) as the only players to accomplish the feat.

In four career postseason starts, the 24-year-old has a 62.7 completion percentage with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 101.0 passer rating.

Purdy finished Saturday's win over Green Bay completing 23 of 29 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and 14 rushing yards, including a game-winning drive to give San Francisco the lead in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers remained perfect in home playoff games started by the Purdy, with a 3-0 record in postseason contests at Levi's Stadium with the young quarterback under center.

San Francisco will have a chance to improve to 4-0 in such games when the 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

