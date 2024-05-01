Purdy honored to join Young, Smith, Garcia at 49ers charity event originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

They took unique routes to achieve Pro Bowl status, and they are coming together for a shared cause.

Brock Purdy will join former 49ers quarterbacks Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith and Hall of Famer Steve Young for a panel discussion to headline the Dwight Clark Legacy Series on May 16 at the California Theatre in San Jose.

“What an honor to even be able to go up and speak with those guys, like legends in this organization,” Purdy said of the event, a benefit for the Golden Heart Fund.

“Obviously, being a part of a special night to raise money for such a great organization and to help out our alumni that have given everything that they’ve got for this organization. So being able to raise money to help them in their areas, it’s a great cause.”

The Golden Heart Fund was established in 2016 to support former 49ers players in times of physical, emotional and financial need. The Dwight Clark Legacy Event raised $200,000 for the Golden Heart Fund last year.

In addition to the quarterback panel, linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be presented as the winner of the Dwight Clark Award. Greenlaw will provide an update on his recovery from a torn Achilles that he sustained in the Super Bowl.

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will make his first appearance at the event after finishing fourth in the voting for NFL Most Valuable Player. He was voted as the NFC’s Pro Bowl starter.

Purdy became the first 49ers quarterback named to the Pro Bowl since Garcia earned the recognition three consecutive years (2001 to ’03). Garcia was selected to four Pro Bowls in his career.

Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft who spent eight years with the 49ers. He was selected to three Pro Bowls after being traded to Kansas City in 2013.

Young came to the 49ers after stints in the USFL with the Los Angeles Express and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a two-time NFL MVP and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2005.

“If I was a 49er fan, I’d try to buy tickets and be there that night,” Purdy said.

Tickets are available at $87 and $49. The event will be hosted by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt and Matt Maiocco.

For more information, visit https://www.dwightclarkaward.com/.

