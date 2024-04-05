NCAA Final Four Fan Fest 2024 in Phoenix offers more than just basketball

You can shoot a lot of basketballs at the 2024 NCAA Final Four Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center now through Monday.

But the event in downtown Phoenix appeals to more than just basketball fans.

There's something for everyone at the event, which runs April 5-8.

Besides shooting basketballs, you can get autographs, do crafts, play other sports, get free food and swag and even get a haircut, along with a lot of other activities.

Here's a quick rundown of some of the exciting events at the Final Four Fan Fest, to help you make the most of the Final Four experience in Arizona.

Final Four Fan Fest offers fun for the entire family and for basketball fans and non-basketball fans alike.

Immersive exhibits at Final Four Fan Fest

Upon entering Fan Fest, individuals can design their own basketball court using AI technology at the AT&T exhibit. Then, you can actually play basketball on the court you designed. Talk about an immersive experience.

Other immersive exhibits include getting an animated digital poster from Powerade after going through some basketball training.

Coca-Cola gives participants a chance to create a personalized AI-hype video.

Attendees can get a haircut at the Great Clips exhibit (get on the waiting list early).

Bleacher Report allows participants to be a human claw for special prizes at their exhibit (get there really early to get in line).

A basketball lovers paradise at Final Four Fan Fest

Attendees can shoot a lot of basketballs at the event, with the RITZ Toasted Chips Hoop Tree offering a fun challenge to test your stills. You can also attempt several shots at the Great Clips exhibit, and go up against a friend or family member in a shooting contest at the Unilever exhibit.

Home Depot has a Shaq's Shooting Drills game where participants shoot all around the court for prizes. Pizza Hut has 6-foot through 10-foot hoops for attendees to practice their dunking skills.

More than just basketball at Final Four Fan Fest

So maybe shooting a basketball isn't really your thing. The event has a lot of other sports-playing options, including a wiffle ball home run derby, soccer, hockey, lacrosse and football games, as well as swinging a golf club.

The Home Depot exhibit has a magnet of a basketball court that could be a big hit with children, giving them the opportunity to decorate their own court.

The Cartoon Network Kids Zone offers coloring and a high jump, long jump and other interactive experiences.

Check the Fan Fest sponsor activities for the complete list of activities and exhibits at Final Four Fan Fest.

Appearances at Final Four Fan Fest

Several sports figures are scheduled to be on hand at the event throughout the weekend, including former Arizona basketball star Damon Stoudemire, Big Red from the Arizona Cardinals, Caleb Love of the Arizona Wildcats, former North Carolina coach Roy Williams, CBS Sports' Jim Nantz, Gonzaga coach Mark Few, Final Four legend Christian Laettner, the Phoenix Suns' Isaiah Thomas and Grayson Allen and ASU coach Bobby Hurley.

Check the Fan Fest daily schedule for the complete list of appearances and locations.

Final Four Fan Fest security

The event has a clear bag policy in place, and you might want to bring a big clear bag for all the free stuff that is given away, including food, foam fingers, hats, beauty products, sunglasses and much more.

Check out the event's security policy for prohibited items and other information to make sure you don't have to make a trip back to your car when entering the Phoenix Convention Center.

Final Four Fan Fest schedule, tickets, more

For the complete Final Four Fan Fest schedule, ticket cost and information (and who can get in free), parking, Valley Metro light rail information and more, check out this ultimate guide to the event.

NCAA Final Four Fan Fest 2024: Ultimate guide to March Madness fun in downtown Phoenix

Final Four Fan Fest in Phoenix

When: April 5-8. Noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St.

Admission: $10 for age 13 and older, $8 if purchased in advance online. Free for age 12 and under, Capitol One cardholders and Final Four men's game ticket holders. Free for military members with ID on Saturday, April 6.

Details: ncaa.com.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

