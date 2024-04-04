What time is men's national championship game? NCAA Final date, location, TV channel

The Final Four of the Men's NCAA Tournament is Saturday, but college basketball fans also need to make plans for Monday's national championship game.

What time is the NCAA Final Four national championship game that night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona?

Who could be playing in it? How can you watch the game on TV? How can you stream the game?

Here's what you need to know about the March Madness national title game on Monday, April 8, the culmination of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The game will pit either NC State or Purdue against either Alabama or UConn.

What time is the national championship game?

The NCAA national championship game is scheduled to tip off at 6:20 p.m. Pacific and Arizona time Monday (9:20 p.m. EST).

Who will be playing in the national championship game?

The game will pit the winners of Saturday's Final Four national semifinal games against each other.

No. 11 seed NC State faces No. 1 seed Purdue in the first Final Four game on Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium, with a 3:09 p.m. Arizona time tip.

No. 4 seed Alabama takes on No. 1 seed UConn in the second game, which is scheduled to start at 5:49 p.m. in Arizona.

Workers install the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four Official Court at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 29, 2024.

How can I watch the national championship game?

The national championship game will air on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Ian Eagle is scheduled to be on the play-by-play call for the game, with Bill Raftery and Grant Hill as analysts. Tracy Wolfson is scheduled to handle the reporting duties.

How can I stream the national championship game?

The game can be streamed on sites that carry TBS, TNT and truTV, including SlingTV.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is men's national championship game? Date, time, TV, streaming