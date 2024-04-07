Purdue Boilermakers too big, too accurate from distance in Final Four win over North Carolina State

Purdue head coach Matt Painter knew his team didn't play great. He congratulated his team for "finding a way to win."

That the Boilermakers did in a grind-it-out, low-scoring 63-50 win over North Carolina State on Saturday in the first national semifinal of the Final Four at State Farm Stadium.

Seven-foot-four center Zach Edey, the two-time national men's college basketball player of the year, did what he often does, scoring 20 points to go with 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Beyond that, he contributed to Purdue's success on offense with high ball screens, offensive rebounds and finding open teammates for good looks.

Guard Lance Jones hit four of Purdue's 10 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Guard Fletcher Loyer knocked down three 3s of his own and Purdue survived some cold spells on offense.

"Every win is not going to be nice and pretty. We stuck with it," Jones said.

N.C. State trailed by six, 35-29, at halftime and stayed close for a while. But Edey was too much for the Wolfpack's big guys to handle down low, his soft touch and powerful post moves to go along with his size making a huge difference.

Edey was able to prove that he is more than just a scoring big man, A sequence midway through the second half illustrated that after Edey had 14 points and eight rebounds at halftime but didn't touch the ball as much in the second 20 minutes.

With 11:43 to play and Purdue ahead 45-35, Edey swatted away a layup attempt from N.C. State's Casey Morsell. Twelve seconds later, he dropped in another of several hook shots for his first points of the half.

"They threw a lot of different looks at me. ... I think I kind of tried to force it a few times. That led to some bad offensive possessions for us," Edey said. "When they keep going, you get the rhythm, you get the flow, you understand it. I think towards the end of the game they kind of picked it up, I understood what they were doing, we kind of made that run there."

Painter was happy with his team's second-half defense, which held the Wolfpack to 21 points on 8 of 28 shooting.

"We were very competitive, played hard. We just didn't play great. I don't think either team played great. If you look at their run to get here and our run to get here, both teams were way better offensively than you saw (Saturday)," Painter said. "That happens in basketball at times. You've got to give our guys credit for hanging in there and grinding one out."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Zach Edey helps Purdue Boilermakers win gritty national semifinal