Purdue basketball vs Grambling, March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

INDIANAPOLIS − Purdue basketball now knows who its first NCAA Tournament opponent is.

Grambling State's 88-81 overtime win against Montana State in Wednesday's First Four game in Dayton, Ohio, sets up the Tigers and Boilermakers Friday night.

In the locker room following the victory, Tigers coach Donte' Jackson told his team, "we've been facing giants all year."

Grambling, which is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, played five teams in the NCAA Tournament during its non-conference schedule, losing to Colorado, Iowa State, Dayton, Drake and Florida.

Purdue is trying to avoid a second straight loss to a No. 16 seed after falling to Fairleigh Dickinson in Columbus, Ohio, last season.

Zach Edey's season

Purdue's 7-foot-4 center is the program's all-time leading scorer (2,339 points) and rebounder (1,234).

As a senior, Edey is averaging 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 blocks while shooting 62% from the field and 71.6% from the free throw line.

Scouting the Tigers

Sophomore guard Jimel Cofer was a second-half boost off the bench during the win over Montana State, scoring 19 points to go with 18 apiece from starters Antwan Burnett and Jourdan Smith.

Grambling State went 14-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference to win the league, then doubled down by winning the conference tournament.

Junior Kintavious Dozier entered Wednesday as the Tigers' leading scorer at 13.1 points per game.

Purdue vs Grambling State prediction in March Madness

Against Montana State, the Tigers were able to penetrate and get to the basket. They didn't have to worry about Edey, however.

On the flip side, Grambling likely brings Edey away from the basket with its offensive sets.

A year ago, this would've been more problematic than it is now. Edey is much better with lateral quickness and recovery. When you look at the other end of things, Grambling has no answer for Edey and will have to get creative. There's not really an answer for Trey Kaufman-Renn for that matter, either.

If the Boilermakers, one of the best outside shooting teams all season, can knock down shots, this won't be the same story from a year ago.

Prediction: Purdue 98, Grambling State 70

