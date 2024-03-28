Purdue basketball vs Gonzaga, March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament

DETROIT − When March Madness gets to this stage, the tournament is often met with two unfamiliar opponents.

For Purdue basketball and its Sweet 16 foe Gonzaga, that's not the case.

Friday night at Little Caesars Arena will mark the third matchup between the two in the past two seasons and second of this season.

The Boilermakers (31-4) trumped the Bulldogs (27-7) 73-63 in November to open the Maui Invitational.

A lot has changed since then for both squads.

Scouting Gonzaga

The Bulldogs had won nine straight before losing to St. Mary's in the West Coast Conference tournament championship. Gonzaga then bounced back with wins over McNeese and Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 for the ninth straight time.

Leading the Zags is 6-foot-9 junior Graham Ike, who averages team bests 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. But Ike doesn't stand above the rest on a balanced roster. Anton Watson is scoring 14.5 points per game and pulls down 7.2 rebounds. Ike and Watson are two of six players averaging at least 9.2 points.

Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman are a dynamic duo in Gonzaga's backcourt.

Nov 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few interacts with Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) after the game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports

Numbers to know

Note these numbers: 80, 50 and 30.

Gonzaga, which averages 85 points per game, is 21-0 when it scores 80 points. The Bulldogs also are 21-0 when shooting at least 50%. When Gonzaga makes 30% of its 3-point attempts, it is 24-0.

Those numbers versus Purdue in November: 63, 37.7, 18.8.

Purdue vs Gonzaga in March Madness

The Boilermakers are 4-0 all-time against Gonzaga.

Don't get too comfortable on that stat. This team as it is constructed now matches up well with Purdue. Guard play will be key. Neither one of these teams played extremely well in this season's first meeting and both are peaking at the right time, it appears.

The Boilers' advantage is depth if Myles Colvin and Camden Heide can continue their play thus far in the NCAA Tournament. Colvin was a difference maker in the early-season meeting, hitting two 3s.

Of course, Zach Edey, who had 25 points and 14 rebounds against Gonzaga last go around, will be a factor. Fletcher Loyer was 0-for-6 against Gonzaga last time. Purdue can't afford to not have Loyer making shots on Friday, but he's been good as of late.

Prediction: Purdue 82, Gonzaga 79.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Who wins the March Madness game between Purdue basketball and Gonzaga?