Pulse beat Stars to stay in semi-final contention

London Pulse centre Alicia Scholes was named player of the match against Severn Stars [Getty Images]

London Pulse eased past the Severn Stars to stay third in the Netball Super League table.

The 72-50 victory gave the in-form Pulse their sixth consecutive win.

Goal shooter Assaindey Olivia Tchine shone with 47 goals, supported by goal attack Berri Neil with 25.

The Stars stay in fourth place, which would see them secure the last semi-final spot.

"It was an intense start, and it took us a bit of time to ease into it," said Pulse's player of the match, Alicia Scholes.

"It was a physical game, but after we lost to them earlier in the season, the win feels really good."

Sigrid Burger scored 38 goals for Stars, but their attacking play was restricted by Funmi Fadoju's impressive defensive effort.

In Friday's other fixture, Strathclyde Sirens' wait for their first win of 2024 continues after a thrilling 54-54 draw with Cardiff Dragons.

Goal shooter Georgia Rowe scored 30 goals for the Welsh side while her opposite number Bethan Goodwin added 39 for Strathclyde.

Nothing separated the teams throughout all four quarters, with the scores also tied at 31-31 at half-time.

But the draw gives the struggling Sirens their first point of the season.

The Dragons remain sixth in the table but they are four points behind the Stars in the final play-off spot.

The Super League continues on Saturday with Team Bath against Saracens Mavericks, and Surrey Storm take on table leaders Manchester Thunder.