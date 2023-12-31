Puka Nacua ties NFL record for most 100-yard games by a rookie

Puka Nacua is having a rookie season for the history books. The Rams receiver has put on a show all season, continuing his outstanding rookie campaign on Sunday afternoon against the Giants. He caught five passes for 118 yards, giving him 1,445 yards on the season.

He also has 101 catches, which is a jarring number for any rookie receiver, let alone a fifth-rounder.

With his seventh 100-yard performance on Sunday, Nacua has now tied the NFL record for the most by a rookie. He matched the record set by Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Justin Jefferson (2020), so he’ll have a chance to break the tie next week against the 49ers.

In today's @RamsNFL win, @AsapPuka recorded 5 catches for 118 yards. It marks his 7th game this season with 100+ receiving yards, tied with Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) & Justin Jefferson (2020) for the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. His 101 catches this season are tied…

Nacua has the benefit of playing a 17-game season, but even if he doesn’t break the record, he’ll have done what Jefferson and Beckham also did in 16 games.

Granted, Jefferson and Beckham were both first-round picks unlike Nacua, which makes what Puka has done all the more impressive.

