Puka Nacua: Cooper Kupp's having a healthy offseason, prepared for a revenge tour

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua broke out of the gates with unexpected success during his rookie season in 2023 and part of the reason for that was the absence for another wideout.

Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury last summer and it wound up causing him to miss the first four games of the regular season. That came on the heels of the ankle injury that ended his 2022 season and kept him from being able to do his usual offseason preparation.

Kupp was able to stay on the field once he returned to action last season and Nacua said on Maxx Crosby's podcast that his teammate's health has remained strong over the last few months. Nacua believes this has set Kupp up for a return to the level of performance that made him the offensive player of the year in 2021.

“I’ve been training with Coop so it’s been good. He’s on a revenge tour. He’s been able to get a healthy offseason and stuff so he’s back at it," Nacua said.

Nacua's emergence may keep Kupp from putting up the kind of numbers he put up in his last full season, but the prospect of having both wideouts in top form is one that should make for some good feelings around the Rams.