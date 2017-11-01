Puck Daddy Countdown: Vegas problems, Rangers 'rebuild' and trade possibilities

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

6 – Being a goalie for the Golden Knights

Oh hmm, jeez, now even Oscar Dansk is hurt. So that means we’re down to Max Lagace (a bad AHL goalie) and … Dylan Ferguson?

I had to look that up, by the way. Know who else would have had to look it up? The freakin’ coach of the Golden Knights. When asked about who replaces Dansk after their loss to the Islanders, Gerard Gallant literally said he had no idea. For the record, Ferguson is a seventh-round pick from this year’s draft.

He has an .878 save percentage in the WHL this season.

Not for nothin’, but I bet that 8-2 record starts to turn real bad, real fast. Not really anyone’s fault, but here we are.

5 – The Leafs all of a sudden

Ah speaking of which, seems like the Leafs have gotten pretty bad all of a sudden for very different reasons.

They’ve lost four of the last five, and while part of that comes down to not being able to get a save lately (they’ve surrendered 21 on 180 shots), you really need to look at that shots-against number. Giving up 180 shots in five games is a TON. And here’s the thing: The Leafs have given up fewer than 30 shots just once this season.

That’s all well and good when you’re putting up 30-plus or even 40-plus with regularity, which the Leafs are still doing for the most part, but it really puts you in a tough position where you have to continually have a higher shooting percentage than your opponent. Not always easy, even for a team with this much talent.

I will say, however, that given the quality of the coaching, and the fact that this is a relatively young team with a so-so defense, most of this seems fixable. Not the defense, though, and I’ve been banging the drum on both “they need to make a trade” and “there probably isn’t a trade out there” for a while now.