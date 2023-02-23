PSV fan punches Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović, who instantly takes him down

A Europa League match between PSV and Sevilla ended Thursday with a fan of the Dutch side running onto the field and attacking Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović. It did not end well for him.

The skirmish came with Sevilla minutes away from eliminating PSV, who won the game 2-0 but lost 3-2 on aggregate after falling behind 3-0 on the previous leg. The fan approached Dmitrović and punched him in the face once, at which point the Serbian quickly took him down.

The fan continued to put up a fight as Dmitrović pinned him to the ground, but was fully subdued and quickly taken off the pitch.

Ojo!!! 🚨🚨🚨

La NFL tienta a Dimitrovik. pic.twitter.com/KFNSEVyeuI — David Jiménez.Alcalde Sevilla Este (@_davidjimenez_) February 23, 2023

Dmitrović, who was only playing because starter Yassine Bounou fell ill before the match per The Associated Press, continued to play on after the incident, getting a win to advance to the Round of 16.

Video shot from a distance told enough of the story, but some choice photos from the AP really captured the emotions of the moment:

Part 1 of Marko Dmitrovic meeting a PSV fan. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

After the match, Dmitrović played down the impact of the fan's punch, but called on him to get punished like anyone else who does the same. His words, translated from Spanish:

"He pushed me from behind and then he got in my face and tried to hit me. I think it brushed me a little on the side of the nose. And then, to be honest, I really wanted to hit him.

"But it’s never pretty. If you want to fight, we go to an event or a sport like boxing or anything. Here in this one, in the sport of football they don’t deserve those things, but there is always some, some fan who is drunk and mad, there is an idiot who assaults, but hey, that shouldn’t happen here. I hope they punish him like any other who jumps on the field."

You never know what's going in the heads of people who run onto the field, especially those who think accosting professional athletes is a good idea, but this run definitely worked out even worse than usual for the PSV fan.