Is PSG vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

PSG host Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions league (REUTERS)

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet in another significant European fixture as the pair vie for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The two sides are regular foes in this competition, most memorably in 2017, when the Catalan club produced an extraordinary second leg comeback.

PSG beat La Liga opposition to reach the last eight, felling Real Sociedad, though were surprisingly held in a top-against-bottom Ligue 1 encounter with Clermont Foot at the weekend.

Barcelona, meanwhile, bested Napoli to make the quarter-finals.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is PSG vs Barcelona?

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10 April at the Parc des Princes.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Team news

Achraf Hakimi is suspended for the first leg after picking up a third caution of the competition against Real Sociedad. Nordi Mukiele may have deputised on the right side of defence but suffered a head injury at the weekend, while Presnel Kimpembe remains out.

Gavi and Alejandro Balde are Barcelona’s longer-term absentees, but Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Andreas Christensen are nearing returns from their own injury issues. All three have travelled to Paris, but De Jong and Pedri face late fitness tests.

Predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Odds

PSG win 10/11

Draw 14/5

Barcelona win 11/4

Prediction

PSG secure a first leg advantage. PSG 2-1 Barcelona.