PSG vs Barcelona lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for Champions League today

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Achraf Hakimi for their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday.

The champions of France host the champions of Spain in a heavyweight tie in the quarter-finals.

Hakimi picked up his third yellow card of the competition during the last-16 victory over Real Sociedad. Warren Zaire-Emery could deputise at right-back, with Manuel Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha lining up in midfield.

Kylian Mbappe, who is widely expected to join Barca’s eternal rivals Real Madrid this summer, will lead the line. Presnel Kimpembe is the only confirmed absentee at this stage.

Barca, meanwhile, are without Gavi, Pedri and Alejandro Balde. Frenkie De Jong is a doubt, meaning Andreas Christensen could continue in midfield alongside Ilkay Gundogan.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Zaïre-Emery, Marquinhos, Hernández, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Ugarte, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Suspended: Hakimi

Injured: Kimpembe

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, João Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, GündoÄŸan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Injured: Balde, Gavi, Pedri

Doubts: De Jong

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Venue: Parc des Princes

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports, Discovery+