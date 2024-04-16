PSG end Barcelona’s Champions League hopes with stunning comeback

Despite going 1-0 down, PSG came back with a vengeance in Barcelona - Reuters

Barcelona 1 Paris St-Germain 4 (4-6 agg)

It had to be Kylian Mbappe. Of course it did. He had been quiet; he had been jeered; he had been questioned. But the forward claimed two goals, including a nerveless penalty, as PSG deservedly earned a place in the Champions League semi-finals against Borussia Dortmund.

We know this will be Mbappe’s last season at the club before he joins Real Madrid but with 41 goals in the campaign, and eight in this competition, there may be a sense of destiny about him right now.

What he completed here was PSG’s own version of the ‘remontada’, a slice of revenge following the traumatic humiliation they suffered in surrendering a 4-0 lead to lose the second leg 6-1 against Barcelona in 2017. The scars remain deep.

This was not quite as dramatic a turnaround – although it was dramatic enough – but Barcelona were 4-2 up on aggregate before the comeback was aided by a sending off and the Spanish giants losing their heads with coach Xavi Hernandez also dismissed.

Even so this will live long in the memory for PSG. There have 127 occasions when a team suffered a 3-2 home defeat in the first leg – only six times have they recovered. Now it is seven. And they achieved it against their old nemesis.

Mbappe scores what proved to be the decisive goal from the penalty spot - JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

In the long walk up to Montjuic, the site of the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and the football club’s temporary home while the Nou Camp is being re-built, the remarkable sight was the number of “Lamine Yamal 27” shirts now being worn. After a dozen minutes the 16-year-old showed why. With his first chance to run with the ball Yamal went past PSG left-back Nuno Mendes as if he was not there and crossed low towards the near post where Raphinha stole in to prod the ball home. Raphinha, the scourge of PSG in the first leg, now had a hat-trick of goals in the tie which is some return for the former Leeds United attacker.

PSG had made the running but in that moment were out-run and two goals behind. They needed something and Mbappe almost provided it as he met a cut-back, only for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to deny him with a smart one-handed save before a goal-bound header was intercepted by Jules Kounde.

It gave PSG hope and there was more when Bradley Barcola was too quick for Roland Araujo – pace was emerging as a theme – who pushed him over in desperation. PSG wanted a penalty. Instead the Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs gave a free-kick on the area’s edge – but also a red-card for Araujo. There was still an hour to play and Barcelona were down to 10-men.

Araujo brings down Barcola and is sent off - JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Xavi quickly brought on another defender, Inigo Martinez, but it was such a shame that he felt he had to withdraw Yamal. Understandably, maybe, given the circumstances but he is such an exciting, direct player.

The dismissal heightened the feverish atmosphere. Every touch from Mbappe and, even more so, from the former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele was whistled and that became even more angry.

It is always a danger – a tempting of fate – and, so, Dembele scored. Just as he had done in Paris last week. It appeared the chance was gone when Barcola crossed and Mbappe narrowly failed to turn the ball in but it ran through to Dembele who fired it high into the net.

And so the atmosphere turned. The relief and belief from Barcelona’s goal was replaced by fear of what might now happen. There was misplaced fury at the dismissal – Araujo messed up – and PSG were increasingly dominant with Dembele volleying narrowly wide. Could Barcelona hold on? The tension was palpable.

It heightened further when Ter Stegen made a mess of an effort from Achraf Hakimi and then Fabio Ruiz should have scored when slipped in by Mbappe. The goal was coming and everyone knew it. Barcelona just could not get out but, still, they should have done better when a corner was played to Vitinha. Yes, he drilled a superb powerful low shot from 25 yards but defenders and Ter Stegen were slow to react and PSG were level in the tie. Seconds later, though, Ilkay Gundogan clipped the outside of the post before, as emotions ran high, Xavi was also red-carded by the referee for his protests from the technical area.

Vitinha, that is a 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 🤩



PSG are back in it! We're level on aggregate at 4-4 🍿#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PriyrdiCD5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

The implosion continued. Joao Cancelo rashly caught Dembele and the penalty was given and, with Ter Stegen dancing along his goal-line, Mbappe calmly lifted the spot-kick beyond him.

Gundogan was booked for protesting at not being awarding a penalty of his own; a second Barcelona coach was sent off and it was chaotic. There was a fine save from Gianluigi Donnarumma and two crucial interventions from Marquinhos. As Barcelona pushed, PSG broke. Mbappe was denied. But only once as the ball eventually fell back to him and he slammed it home.

PSG stun Barcelona to reach semi-finals: as it happened

10:21 PM BST

This was quick

PSG centre-back’s social media team was quick off the mark:

10:11 PM BST

Kylian Mbappe leads the celebrations

It might be his last dance as a PSG player but he seems determined to go all the way to Wembley - REUTERS/Juan Medina

10:03 PM BST

Full time: Barca 1 PSG 4 (agg: 4-6)

PSG go through to play Dortmund, who won 4-2 on the night, in the first semi-final.

The game changed when Araujo was deservedly sent off. PSG’s spine – Marquinhos, Vitinha and Mbappe – were magnificent and Dembele showed his class. Barcola, too.

10:00 PM BST

90+6 min: Barca 1 PSG 4 (agg: 4-6)

Raphinha is booked for dissent. Fermin is booked for a foul in midfield. It’s the ninth yellow to go with the red for one player and two for Xavi and one of his assistants.

09:58 PM BST

90+3 min: Barca 1 PSG 4 (agg: 4-6)

Who knows whether Xavi keeping his cool would have made a difference? The players, to be fair to them, did not lose their heads and carried on creating chances for Lewandowski who has been unable to convert any across the 180+ minutes of this tie.

09:56 PM BST

90+1 min: Barca 1 PSG 4 (agg: 4-6)

Some supporters in floods of tears in the stands. PSG will treat this as their Remontada, seven years on from the 6-1 defeat.

09:51 PM BST

GOAL!

Barcelona 1 PSG 4 (Mbappe) Raphinha bends a corner viciously in from the right and Donnarumma reacts late to slap it over for another. This one, from the other side, is rushed when they play the ball in having gone short and PSG pick it off and break. Barca are out of position and Mbappe hares through to shoot. Ter Stegen makes a fine save and then they block Asensio’s follow up but that falls kindly off a defender’s backside to Mbappe who buries it.

PSG lead 6-4 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappé scores again to send Paris Saint-Germain to the #UCL semi-final 🤯



Comeback complete, game over for Barcelona!



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/V3nT67ELdu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

09:51 PM BST

88 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Terrific block from Marquinhos, in the shape of Clyne’s for Palace at Anfield on Sunday, bending his knee to keep out Lewandowski’s shot. The ball cannons into his knees and out for a corner.

09:49 PM BST

87 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Inigo Martinez overhits a Hail Mary cross from the left and the ball sails out for a goal-kick.

09:48 PM BST

86 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Raphinha whips it in, Donnarumma comes out far too late and flaps but it didn’t matter because Marquinhos had nodded it off Lewandowski’s head and the latter was among those offside anyway.

09:47 PM BST

84 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

A couple of thrusts up the middle from Barcelona with Ferran Torres and Joao Felix chasing seemingly lost balls and Kounde joins them, their tenacity earning a free-kick on the right, 25 yards out.

09:46 PM BST

82 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Barça ring the changes, too:

Fermin ⇢ De Jong

Joao Felix ⇢ Cancelo.

09:44 PM BST

81 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

A fourth PSG change:

Ugarte ⇢ Zaire-Emery.

09:43 PM BST

80 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Cubarsi, who has been immense and mature despite the chaos around him after Araujo and Cancelo seemingly sabotaged Barca’s hopes, races over to his left to stop Vitinha running on to a long ball.

09:41 PM BST

78 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

A twitch on the thread from Raphinha who is fed down the left by Ferran Torres. He drives into the box then screeches a left-foot shot through the six yard box and past the far post. Took it a step too far which tightened the angle.

09:40 PM BST

76 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Double PSG change:

Lee Kang-in ⇢ Barcola

Asensio ⇢ Fabian Ruiz

09:37 PM BST

74 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Mbappe nearly gets in down the left but Ter Stegen gets out in the nick of time. Barca break and set up Lewandowski to hammer a worm-burner from 25 yards that looks bound for the bottom right but Donnarumma makes a smart save and Marquinhos races back to beat Raphinha and Ferran Torres to the rebound.

09:35 PM BST

71 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Barcelona still have Vitor Roque, their Brazil striker, and Joao Felix on the bench who might offer more pace than Lewandowski as PSG use their one man advantage shrewdly.

Tonight’s other quarter is another cracker, Dortnund currently 4-2 ahead, 5-4 on aggregate.

09:33 PM BST

69 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

They go short again but this time Lewandowski shakes a leg to close him down so he chips it into the box for Barcola who cannot direct his header past Ter Stegen.

09:31 PM BST

67 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

PSG corner on the right and it’s Dembele again who walks over to take it.

09:31 PM BST

65 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Some housekeeping to catch up on: Ferran Torres ⇢ Pedri.

09:28 PM BST

62 min: Barca 1 PSG 3 (agg: 4-5)

Breathless as Barcelona try to spark their fans out of despair. They earn themselves a corner that PSG repel and Raphinha knocks it back up to Gundogan who drives down the left of the box and goes down as two defenders converge on him. Hardly any contact, no penalty. Another Barcelona coach goes tonto and he becomes the third home red card of the evening.

09:23 PM BST

GOAL!

Barcelona 1 PSG 3 (Mbappe, pen) Agg: 4-5 Smashes it into the top left corner after a long delay while the ref lectured Ter Stegen about his jumping up and down on the line antics.

Kylian Mbappé fires Paris Saint-Germain ahead on aggregate from the spot 🥶



What a comeback from PSG!#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/C9TOlLlTl3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

09:22 PM BST

PSG penalty

Cancelo needlessly slides into a tackle on Dembele as he was going away from goal and catches his foot.

09:22 PM BST

Red card for Xavi

For a Rumpelstiltskin act on the touchline, kicking some cushions around a TV camera station in a fit of pique.

Barcelona manager Xavi is sent off... no one is safe from the referee tonight ❌#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ZqjUuyqe9D — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

09:21 PM BST

57 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-4)

Barcelona’s Cancelo and Gundogan fashion an immediate opportunity for Gundogan to make amends from 15 yards but he hooks his shot inches wide of the left post.

09:17 PM BST

GOAL!

Barcelona 2 PSG 2 (agg: 4-4) [Vitinha] Dembele takes the corner short to the right angle of the box from the right. he feeds it inside to Vitinha who isn’t pressed by Lewandowski so he RSVPs the invitation to shoot by burying a right-foot effort from 22 yards and the right of the D into the bottom left corner.

Vitinha, that is a 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 🤩



PSG are back in it! We're level on aggregate at 4-4 🍿#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PriyrdiCD5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

09:16 PM BST

54 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

PSG corner on the right ...

09:16 PM BST

52 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

Booking for Lewandowski for leading with a straight arm as he challenged for a header, clattering into Marquinhos. From the free-kick Mbappe and Vitinha try to thread short passes around and into the box, finding a path for Ruiz to shoot with his left from the right but, though he drags his shot past Ter Stegen, it bends away from the far post.

09:14 PM BST

50 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

From the corner a period of pinball ensues in the Barcelona box. Vitinha has a swing at a shot and Barcola makes contact but is thwarted by Ter Stegen again.

09:12 PM BST

49 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

Marquinhos pushes up and knocks the ball to his right to Hakimi who cuts his laces across a 25-yarder that swerves, dips and kicks. Ter Stegen manages to cover it but it’s a very hairy moment.

09:10 PM BST

47 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

Mbappe combines with Barcola and in a piece of skill and cheek Mbappe, running out of space, backheels the ball off the byline and into Kounde’s shin. It goes out for what should have been a corner but the ref gives Barcelona a goal-kick.

09:09 PM BST

46 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

It’s as you were. Barça’s 10 starters against PSG’s 11 as they kick off and take the ball up the left. PSG stand up to the run and win the ball back. Raphinha loses the ball and PSG attack up the left.

09:01 PM BST

Half-time verdict

The atmosphere inside the stadium switched with Ronald Araujo’s sending off. Barcelona believed they were into the semi-finals with Raphinha’s early goal but that has all changed as they are down to 10 men and with Ousmane Dembele’s equalising goal. It is as if there is a slow puncture around the stands. PSG will kick themselves if they do not now at least force extra-time while Barcelona fans do not look like they believe their team can hold on.

08:54 PM BST

Half-time: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

Cracking first half. Yamal’s work in setting up the goal was a joy to watch and PSG, having survived a ropey few minutes thereafter, stiffened their sinews and fought their way back in by virtue of some dazzling wing play of their own from Barcola, first to reduce the opposition to 10 men and then to tee up Dembele to ram the Barça fans’ whistles back where the sun doesn’t shine.

08:52 PM BST

45+2 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

Hell’s teeth. Dembele ghosts away from Cancelo again to meet Nuno Mendes’ cross from the left at the back post. He opens his foot to try a precise right-foot finish but the ball skims across the face of goal and out for a goalkick. A couple fewer degrees in the angle of his ankle and that might have gone in. He makes the universal mime for a close thing, thumb and forefinger half an inch apart as he emits a slow whistle.

08:49 PM BST

45 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

I beg Pedri’s pardon. He was caught on the hooter and has had to ram a swab up it to stop the bleeding.

08:48 PM BST

43 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

Bradley Barcola is in down the left of the box again and hammers a half-volley across goal and out for a goal-kick. All it needed was a touch to divert it past Ter Stegen but he was the most advanced PSG player. I think it was a shot anyway.

The ref books Fabian Ruiz for tickling Pedri’s cheek with his hand. He barely brushed it.

Dembele turns in the equaliser - REUTERS/Albert Gea

08:44 PM BST

41 min: Barca 1 PSG 1 (agg: 4-3)

Mbappe and the sub Martinez were booked for wrestling in the goal over the ball after Dembele stabbed it in. Mbappe, naturally, wanted a fast re-start.

08:41 PM BST

GOAL!

Barcelona 1 PSG 1 (Dembele) Barcola feeds the ball inside to Vitinha who gives it back and he fizzes a Barnes-Wallis cross through the six yard box, arcing in to out and Dembele arrives at the back post to convert it with a crisp right-foot finish.

Ousmane Dembélé haunts Barcelona AGAIN 😵



Dembélé is free at the far post to kickstart PSG's fightback!#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/MQRTB704aU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

08:41 PM BST

37 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

Fine tackle by Cancelo on the flying Dembele who was being supported by Hakimi. Marquinhos sweeps a diagonal out to Barcola.

08:38 PM BST

35 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

Hakimi is penalised for a foul on Lewandowski and protests long and loud. It doesn’t change the ref’s mind. PSG win the ball back and start probing with Mbappe stationed wide left.

08:37 PM BST

33 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

Araujo seems belatedly to have accepted the decision. At least he has stopped muttering away.

Araujo’s mistake means that’s the end of Yamal for tonight. Shame!

Inigo Martinez ⇢ Yamal. The centre-back joins Cubarsi and Barca go to 4-3-2.

08:34 PM BST

31 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

Dembele takes the free-kick and gets it over the wall but can’t make it dip in time and it kisses the roof of the net.

08:33 PM BST

Red card check

Araujo puts his arm on Barcola as he ran towards the box and would have been through on the keeper. The foul started outside the box and the free-kick will be 19 yards out. Was he the last man?

Yes, VAR deems that the referee was right. He was on the wrong side of Barcola and put his arm across his shoulder to stop him and as Barcola cut across him his knee made contact with the forward’s thigh.

Red card upheld. Araujo goes off.

Ronald Araújo is shown a straight red for bundling over Bradley Barcola 🟥



A HUGE moment in the tie between Barcelona and PSG!#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/l1D8hODp0P — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

08:31 PM BST

26 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

Terrific save from Ter Stegen low to his right after a good run from Barcola down the left found Mbappe who stabbed a shot towards the bottom corner. The Barcelona captain turned it behind and Kounde headed Mbappe’s header from the corner away.

Luis Enrique tries to tweak the set-up after going one behind - Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:27 PM BST

24 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

Mbappe drops deep to take the ball in midfield and slips it down the left for Barcola who lengthens his stride gracefully, dreads flowing behind him, to run towards the box where he can’t beat Kounde with the cross. Dembele takes the resulting corner and hooks it into the side-netting.

08:25 PM BST

22 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

PSG, who have had corners, need to sort their passing out from midfield. Cubarsi isn’t letting Dembele have a clear run at Joao Cancelo but the wingers has to find a way to isolate the play-making full-back.

08:24 PM BST

19 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

All Barça now on the front foot, first with Gundogan a couple of inches short of getting on the end of a slick move up the left then Raphinha sprinting down that wing to whip a low cross towards the former City captain. Nuno Mendes nips in ahead to boot it clear but only to Lewandowski who sets himself and rifles a riser over the bar from 15 yards or so.

08:20 PM BST

16 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

Dembele is subjected to yet more whistling. It’s like a spiteful Roger Whittaker convention. (Ask your grand parents).

08:18 PM BST

14 min: Barca 1 PSG 0 (agg: 4-2)

Barcelona have had to weather a lot of PSG attacks but have answered it with the first show of genuine skill and youthful insouciance. Yamal just dropped his shoulder a la Matthews and then rinsed Nuno Mendes a la Boult. A thoroughly modern winger.

08:14 PM BST

GOAL!

Barcelona 1 PSG 0 (Raphinha) Raphinha didn’t celebrate. as if he didn’t get the last touch, but he did. It was made by Yamal burning past Nuno Mendes down the Barcelona right before clipping a near-post cross. Raphinha ghosted in from the left, nipped ahead of the defender to knock it in, possibly with his shin.

Barcelona get off to a flyer against Paris Saint-Germain 💥



Lamine Yamal does Nuno Mendes for pace to set up Raphinha, who just like in the first leg, scores in the second! #UCL



📺 @tntsports and @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/gefkJMou44 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

08:13 PM BST

11 min: Barca 0 PSG 0 (agg: 3-2)

Barca have barely had any possession in the opposition half. They’ve knocked the ball into it but it’s come straight back at them.

So far it is a competition between Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele - the former Barcelona forward - for which PSG player is being booed the loudest by the Barca fans. Dembele is winning that one.

08:11 PM BST

10 min: Barca 0 PSG 0 (agg: 3-2)

Huge cheer when Dembele slips and falls on his tuchas. Tough crowd.

08:11 PM BST

8 min: Barca 0 PSG 0 (agg: 3-2)

Lewnadowski wins the defensive header at the corner and knocks it upfield but Gundogan cannot hold possession and back come PSG down their left with Barcola taking on Yamal. Kounde comes across to make the tackle and knock it up to Lewandowski. But he cannot hang on to it and PSG start probing again. Mbappe is playing as a roaming centre-forward, popping up predominantly on the right.

08:08 PM BST

6 min: Barca 0 PSG 0 (agg: 3-2)

Dembele is whistled loudly when he takes the ball down the right, the Barcelona fans still cheesed off with their former player who celebrated scoring against them last week. Joao Cancelo stays tight to Dembele at the price of a corner, the first of the match.

08:07 PM BST

4 min: Barca 0 PSG 0 (agg: 3-2)

The referee has a word with Marquinhos but leaves it at that when he grabs Lewandowski round the throat and stops him beetling away on a counter-attack. Lewandowski looks keen to put in a proper shift as a forceful centre-forward holding the ball up for his runners.

08:05 PM BST

3 min: Barca 0 PSG 0 (agg: 3-2)

Fabian Ruiz slips a pass from 35 yards out down the inside left channel, curling it, looking for Mbappe’s run but Cubarsi holds him off and lets the ball through to Ter Stegen.

08:03 PM BST

1 min Barca 0 PSG 0 (agg: 3-2)

PSG kick off and Nuno Mendes knocks it up the left. Kounde wins the header and PSG restart almost straightaway with a throw-in on halfway.

08:01 PM BST

Change the DJ

Just a few minutes to kick-off and the Barcelona team being read out – with Guns ’n’ Roses Sweet Child of Mine playing in the background. Not sure if that works. Well, I am sure. It doesn’t. Much better now as they sing ‘Cant del Barca’, the club’s anthem.

08:00 PM BST

Out come the teams

Marquinhos leads out PSG, Ter Stegen is at the head of the Barcelona line.

The Champions League anthem is whistled and jeered by the pro Super League Barça fans. Mes qu’un cartel.

PSG are in white with red and blue trim. Barcelona in red and blue.

07:50 PM BST

Indeed Marca is reporting …

… that Barcelona fans attacked their own team bus in error, thinking it was the PSG charabanc.

The fog of war - REUTERS/Albert Gea

07:47 PM BST

Lively reception

Paris Saint-Germain received a very hostile welcome from the Barcelona fans as their team coach pulled into the stadium. It was lively, to say the least. That may have been pretty hot but, first-world problems here, it is practically Baltic at the top of the stands. Having left my coat behind – it was a wonderful warm day in Barcelona – I fear frostbite if this goes to extra-time.

More importantly – apart from for my fingers – there is a feeling amongst PSG that they can do this. Not least because they reason Kylian Mbappé will surely have a far greater impact than in the first leg. The suspension of Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen may also be key – especially Roberto – while Achraf Hakimi returns for PSG and is an important player for them. Still it would be a famous win for PSG if they can become only the seventh team to turn around a 3-2 home deficit (in the 128th attempt).

07:43 PM BST

The winners of tonight’s match

Play the winners of Dortmund v Atlético which starts at 1-2 at the Westfalenstadion tonight.

07:42 PM BST

Avenging Unai Emery’s darkest hour?

"They really believe they can do their own Remontada" 😧



Belief is high in the Paris Saint-Germain camp that they can exact their own form of revenge per @Sports_EmmaD and @LaurensJulien, as they look ahead to a mouthwatering tie in Barcelona...#UCL pic.twitter.com/esCbEswkwJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

07:39 PM BST

Teenage rampage

Warren Zaire-Emery, PSG’s defensive midfielder who made his full debut for France last year, is 18 but he’s a veteran compared with Barça’s 17-year-old Spain international Pau Cubarsi and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal is whipping up a storm on Barcelona's right at 16 - Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

07:30 PM BST

They’re big on this ‘Road to London’ stuff

Barcelona, as you will know, have won two of their five European Cups at Wembley – their first in 1992 and fifth in 2011, winning the others in Paris, Rome and Berlin.

PSG, of course, have never won it, coming closest four years ago in the horrid Covid final, won by Bayern.

07:04 PM BST

Your teams in black and white

Barcelona Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Substitutes Martinez, Torres, Pena, Joao Felix, Lopez, Alonso, Romeu, Vitor Roque, Astralaga, Casado, Guiu, Fort.

PSG Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Zaire Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Barcola.

Substitutes Navas, Ugarte, Goncalo Ramos, Asensio, Danilo Pereira, Lee, Muani, Mukiele, Carlos Soler, Lucas Beraldo, Skriniar, Tenas.

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

06:55 PM BST

PSG make three changes

In come Hakimi, Barcola and Zaire-Emery for Beraldo, Lee and Asensio.

06:51 PM BST

One change for Barca from last week

Pedri starts in place of the suspended Sergi Roberto:

06:47 PM BST

Xavi finds a way to get best out of Raphinha

by John Horstmann

Just three months ago, Barcelona had suffered three heavy defeats in the span of two weeks and conceded 16 goals in five games. A deep Champions League run seemed out of reach, given their poor form and often lacklustre performances.

Now, they have kept six clean sheets in their last eight matches and are one game away from reaching their first Champions League semi-final since 2015, and their first in the post-Lionel Messi era.

Xavi has made two changes that have been crucial to Barca re-igniting their season.

Pau Cubarsi was still 16 years old when he was handed his first La Liga start in January, but Xavi’s faith in the young centre-back has been key to Barca’s resurgence. In the 13 games he has started, Barca are undefeated, racking up 11 wins and two draws. He has continuously put in impressive defensive performances, even against elite attackers such as Victor Osimhen of Napoli. But the academy graduate has arguably been even better in possession, displaying composure beyond his years, and repeatedly showing off his outstanding passing range. His accurate long passing into Robert Lewandowski could be vital for Barcelona against PSG’s anticipated high press tonight.

Raphinha, who played on the right at Rennes, Leeds and his first 18 months at Barcelona, has been devastating on the left in recent weeks - FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

A second change that has made a difference is Xavi’s decision to deploy Raphinha on the left, in the wake of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal’s rise to prominence in his usual right-wing position. The former Leeds man has thrived on the left-hand-side in recent matches, not least at the Parc des Princes last week when he and Yamal combined for Barcelona’s opener. Raphinha offers the Catalans a much-needed runner behind the last line, whom the likes of Yamal, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan can look for. Tonight, the Brazilian will look to exploit the channel behind PSG’s right-back Achraf Hakimi, who tends to get forward, thus leaving space behind him.

06:38 PM BST

Good evening

By Ellen McLaughlin

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute coverage of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and PSG.

Xavi’s side have one step already in the semi-finals following last Wednesday’s impressive display in the French capital.

They bring a narrow advantage into the second leg, having recorded a 3-2 victory.

Barcelona are now 13 games unbeaten in all competitions, recording 10 wins in the process since Xavi announced his decision to step down as manager at the end of the season.

The Catalan side lead the overall head-to-head against PSG, boasting five wins to the French outfit’s four, but the last knockout tie between the two sides came in the 2020-21 tournament, where PSG won 5-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Five-time winners are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time in five years.

“We’re not a team that will sit on our lead, we want to take the ball off PSG and win the game,” said manager Xavi.

“It’s the Champions League and a game in which no one will be holding back.”

Meanwhile, PSG manager Luis Enrique believes his side are in a good position to overcome their first-leg deficit against Barcelona to reach the semi-finals.

“PSG have never come back to win after losing a first leg, but [Tuesday} is the day,” said Luis Enrique. “We have a very united group of players, in which there are no egos.”

The Spaniard discussed how tonight’s match might unfold tactically: “We want to to play our game, with pressure. We know Barcelona can use long balls and put us under pressure. It is up to us to come out and create chances.”

Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll have team news shortly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.