PSG blame bad luck as Champions League dream and Mbappe slip away

PSG coach Luis Enrique reacts on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League semi final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund. Robert Michael/dpa

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique believes his side deserved to reach the Champions League final despite their 2-0 aggregate semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Mats Hummels grabbed the only goal in Tuesday's second leg in Paris, where the hosts rattled the woodwork several times but also looked lethargic for prolonged periods.

"In all honesty, it’s almost impossible to have more than 3 expected goals, hit the woodwork 4 times and still not score a single goal. We hit the woodwork six times in the two legs," the coach told PSG TV.

"Football is not a fair game, you don’t always get what you deserve and the best team doesn’t always win."

PSG's Qatari backers have thrown millions at the perennial French champions since purchasing them in 2011 and yet one Champions League runners-up spot in 2020 is all they have to show for it in Europe.

"We have to lift ourselves up and come back stronger next year," Luis Enrique said.

PSG, who have already let Neymar and Lionel Messi go as part of a shift in favour of younger players, will have to compete next term without their talisman as it seems certain top scorer Kylian Mbappe will leave for free in July.

He has not yet announced where he is going but it is widely expected to be Real Madrid, given they have played the season often without a main striker while they wait for the France forward's arrival.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday about Madrid, Mbappe refused to comment and stormed off.