Providence basketball stuns No. 19 Creighton at AMP on Wednesday night

Providence Journal

PROVIDENCE — After a pair of conference losses, the Providence College Friars needed a win to right the ship. It came Wednesday night against No. 19 Creighton in a raucous Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) shoots over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Wednesday night.
The hosts took the Bluejays to overtime, and shined in the extra frame to seal a 91-87 Big East victory. Josh Oduro led the Friars with a game-high 32 points and Devin Carter added 28. Providence is now 6-6 in conference play, with a chance to get over .500 at Butler this weekend.

More to come.

