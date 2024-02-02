UConn standing tall atop this week's Big East power rankings; Xavier, Providence climb

The top, the second tier, the muddled middle and the dregs.

That’s how we could divide the Big East as we reach the midpoint in the league schedule.

Connecticut is head and shoulders above the field to date. The Huskies hold a two-game lead in the loss column and are a strong second half away from clinching a first conference regular-season title since the 2005-06 campaign.

Marquette, Creighton and Seton Hall are waiting in the wings. The Golden Eagles and Bluejays have both endured some bumps but were expected to play at or near the top of the league. The Pirates remain a nice surprise — they were selected ninth in the preseason but have proven a tough out behind coach Shaheen Holloway and standout guard Kadary Richmond.

Four other teams carry 5-5 league records, and a fifth is currently 4-6. Providence, St. John’s, Xavier and Butler could all go in either direction. Villanova is sinking like a stone and remains confounding — Battle 4 Atlantis champion, Big 5 struggler and a losing streak it will bring into February.

Georgetown and DePaul are helpless at the bottom. The Hoyas have been sticky in a couple of games but their record seems appropriate for a rebuilder. The Blue Demons fired head coach Tony Stubblefield and are left to search for the mystery person who can save them from misery.

Jan 31, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts after his three point basket against the Providence Friars in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

We’re now officially just one month from March. The excitement is building. Let’s go on to this week’s rankings.

1. Connecticut (19-2, 9-1)

Last week, 1: Beat Xavier, Providence

This week: at St. John’s, Butler

What to know: The Huskies unleashed an absolute thumping on the Musketeers and won a foul-filled matchup with the Friars. They can beat opponents connecting on 17 3-pointers or by going to the line 36 times. Quite simply, this is a team with few weaknesses — far better than the “decent” label Red Storm coach Rick Pitino put on them earlier this season. He might come to regret that this weekend.

2. Creighton (16-5, 7-3)

Last week, 2: Beat DePaul

This week: Butler, at Providence

What to know: Triple-overtime against Seton Hall and a grinder against Xavier were followed by the conference breather. Trey Alexander hit for 23 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 22 in a glorified scrimmage against the Blue Demons. Creighton has buried its 0-2 start in the league, and a victory over the Bulldogs would make it a pair of four-game winning streaks.

3. Marquette (16-5, 7-3)

Last week, 3: Beat Seton Hall, Villanova

This week: at Georgetown

What to know: Tyler Kolek hit the reset button after a combined seven points in losses against Seton Hall and Butler. He’s averaging 18.8 points and 9.4 assists during this current five-game winning streak, including a road thriller against the Wildcats. The Golden Eagles built an early 20-point lead, trailed in the second half and ultimately prevailed down the stretch.

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (11) finds an open teammate during the first half of their game against Seton Hall Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

4. Seton Hall (14-8, 7-4)

Last week, 4: Lost at Marquette, beat DePaul

This week: Georgetown

What to know: Kadary Richmond returned and the Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak — that's not a coincidence. It also doesn’t hurt to have the Blue Demons show up on the schedule. Seton Hall has another favorable home matchup with the Hoyas before playing four of its next six on the road.

5. Xavier (11-10, 5-5)

Last week, 7: Lost at Connecticut, beat St. John’s

This week: at DePaul, Villanova

What to know: The Musketeers suffered their worst defeat in 50 years while getting crushed by the Huskies. They bounced back from that 99-56 shelling by turning loose some perimeter offense and taking out the Red Storm. Desmond Claude, Dayvion McKnight and Quincy Olivari all starred in an 88-77 win, combining for 65 points.

6. St. John’s (13-8, 5-5)

Last week, 5: Lost at Xavier

This week: Connecticut, DePaul

What to know: The Musketeers became the second team in three nights to hit 80 points against the Red Storm, putting three players in double figures. St. John’s has dropped four of its last five after a 4-1 start and now faces the most difficult of challenges against No. 1 Connecticut at Madison Square Garden.

7. Providence (14-7, 5-5)

Last week, 8: Beat Georgetown, lost at Connecticut

This week: at Villanova, Creighton

What to know: The Friars won a grudge match with the Hoyas in a game featuring Ed Cooley’s return to his hometown and former school. Providence couldn’t follow up against the Huskies — they're still seeking a first victory at Gampel Pavilion since March 2003. A late Sunday matchup with the Wildcats feels critical for both teams in terms of bolstering postseason hopes.

8. Butler (14-7, 5-5)

Last week, 9: Beat Villanova

This week: at Creighton, at Connecticut

What to know: The Bulldogs made it a three-game winning streak by outlasting the Wildcats in double-overtime. Butler trailed by 14 points early and by 11 inside the final five minutes of regulation — Thad Matta’s crew showed real resolve to prevail. DJ Davis hit for 28 points while Jahmyl Telfort added 22 points and nine rebounds.

9. Villanova (11-10, 4-6)

Last week, 6: Lost to Butler, Marquette

This week: Providence, at Xavier

What to know: The Wildcats are on their first five-game losing streak since the 2010-11 season. They fell in double-overtime at the Bulldogs, trailed by 20 points on their home floor before succumbing to the Golden Eagles and look lost at the midpoint of the league schedule. This is a long way from the powerhouse Jay Wright led to two national championships.

10. Georgetown (8-12, 1-8)

Last week, 10: Lost at Providence

This week: Marquette, at Seton Hall

What to know: The Hoyas threw a real scare into the Friars, leading inside the final few minutes before falling shy at a raucous Amica Mutual Pavilion. Jayden Epps was a volume scorer in that one, needing 27 shots to total his 26 points. Ismael Massoud and Supreme Cook were more economical — 31 points on 20 shots, including 8-for-12 from 2-point range and 4-for-8 from deep.

11. DePaul (3-18, 0-10)

Last week, 11: Lost to Creighton, Seton Hall

This week: Xavier, at St. John’s

What to know: The Blue Demons have dropped each of their last seven games by double figures — five of those defeats have been by 23 points or more. The latest was a 72-39 home setback against the Pirates, a game in which DePaul averaged an adjusted 0.57 points per possession. That’s its lowest number since at least the 1998-99 season.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Connecticut still is the best team in the Big East and the country