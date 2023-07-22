Prospect Profile: 2025 defensive tackle Ka’Mori Moore

Oklahoma is one more recruit away from locking up Lee’s Summit North High School as an official recruiting pipeline. Between their pursuit and signing of Cayden Green in the class of 2023, their pursuit of one of the nation’s best prospects in Williams Nwaneri for 2024, and 2025 four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee, Oklahoma has a strong relationship with the Kansas City area football program.

It helps when the head coach of the team is former player Jamar Mozee. Mozee was a running back on the Sooners’ last national title-winning squad back in 2000.

The possible pipeline could grow even more if the Sooners can land yet another Power Five caliber player that Lee’s Summit has to offer. 2025 nose tackle Ka’Mori Moore was the latest athlete from that high school to receive an offer from Oklahoma.

The Sooners are actively recruiting his teammates, and it’s only natural that the 6-foot-1, 310-pound defensive tackle is being recognized.

Moore is powerful but has excellent agility for someone his size. His ability to stonewall offensive linemen allows him to disrupt timing on plays and enables the rest of the defense to make plays. Moore also spent time in June at one of Oklahoma’s camps, showcasing his skills in front of the coaching staff.

He has a frame that could also hold a bit more weight and help him be a wrecking ball in the middle of defenses at the collegiate level. He has offers from Nebraska, UNLV, and Iowa State as well.

In a world where Oklahoma lands Williams Nwaneri this recruiting cycle, it’s hard to imagine the Sooners not being a leader in Moore’s recruitment. Brandon Drumm, the Rivals insider for Oklahoma sports, already logged a future cast in favor of Moore landing with Oklahoma.

New #Sooners Rivals FutureCast 2025 DT Ka'mori Moore

6'1" / 321

🏫 Lee's Summit North HS (Lee's Summit, MO)

✍️ By Brandon Drumm

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Insider https://t.co/Jb6NhPzW5B #BoomerSooner 🔒🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/xlOntCQNdq — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) July 18, 2023

Ka’Mori Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A 247Sports N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 36 4 On3 Industry N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Lee’s Summit, Missouri Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-1 Weight 310

Recruitment

Offered on April 22, 2023

Unofficial visit on March 25, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Iowa State

Nebraska

UNLV

Toledo

Miami (OH)

Memphis

Twitter

