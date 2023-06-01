Prospect Profile: 2024 five-star wide receiver Terry Bussey

Emmett Jones has flexed his muscles since joining the Oklahoma staff in January. In less than six months on the job, Jones has landed three wide receiver commits and added a pair of portal receivers. Oklahoma is in a prime position to land five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco and is even lending his hand in recruiting four-star running Caden Durham.

Jones’ name means a lot in Texas high school recruiting and is a weapon Oklahoma doesn’t take for granted. The early returns on his hire have been fruitful and could look even better. Of all the names we’ve mentioned among receivers from the class of 2024, Terry Bussey hasn’t been one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bussey, a five-star wide out from Timpson, Texas, will be taking an official visit to Norman for the ChampU BBQ.

Bussey stands 5-foot-10 and clocks in around 180 pounds. He’s smaller in stature but makes up for it with explosiveness, versatility, and a skill set that allows him to play in all three phases.

He plays for a smaller 2A school but amassed over 4,000 yards from scrimmage and 72 touchdowns in 2022. He’s listed as an athlete, but his future calling looks to be at wide receiver, where he can use his 10.66 100-meter dash times to blow past defensive backs.

While Oklahoma isn’t out of the loop yet, the race for Bussey is probably a bit more congested than the Sooners’ race for Bryant Wesco. Alabama, Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M are among the schools courting Bussey the hardest.

Advertisement

Terry Bussey’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Texas A&M has three Future casts in favor of landing Bussey

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 84 8 14 Rivals 4 188 14 38 247Sports 5 15 1 2 247 Composite 4 50 4 9 On3 Recruiting 4 16 1 3 On3 Industry 4 30 2 6

Vitals

Hometown Timpson, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-10 Weight 180 lbs.

Recruitment

Offered on September 24, 2022

Will officially visit on June 16th, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire