'A proper Everton performance' - Coady

[Getty Images]

Former Everton defender Conor Coady says they "were brilliant all night" against Liverpool and fully deserved their victory against a lacklustre Reds.

"That was a proper Everton performance," he told the Football Daily podcast. "It looked like a proper team, playing a certain way and sticking to it to make it difficult for Liverpool.

"They were brilliant all night and deserved to win."

It was the first time the Toffees have beaten Liverpool at home in the Premier League since October 2010 and it also ended their 12-game winless run in Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park.

"It was a real battle and performance," added ex-Premier League midfielder Michael Brown. "The set pieces and defence were strong and Jordan Pickford was impressive.

"The atmosphere definitely helped them get over the line too.

"Hopefully with all the negativity around the points deductions, it will be a weight lifted and they can look forward to brighter times ahead."

