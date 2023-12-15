Projecting LSU football's depth chart vs. Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

BATON ROUGE — LSU football has one last game before it closes the book on coach Brian Kelly's second season in charge.

The Tigers are heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa to face Wisconsin on New Year's Day (11 a.m., ESPN2). But with the transfer portal and players making decisions about their NFL futures, LSU's depth chart may not look the same as it did by the end of the regular season.

Here's a look at LSU's depth chart heading into the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin.

Quarterback

Starter: Garrett Nussmeier, R-So.

Backup: Rickie Collins, Fr.

Don't expect Jayden Daniels to suit up for LSU in Tampa. He's already won the Heisman Trophy and would be risking his high draft stock for little reason if he suited up against the Badgers.

Getting valuable experience for Nussmeier before he becomes the presumed starter in 2024 would be more productive for the program moving forward than having Daniels play one last game.

Running back

Starter: Logan Diggs, Jr.

Backups: Josh Williams, Sr., Kaleb Jackson, Fr., Noah Cain, Sr., Trey Holly, Fr.

Diggs was practicing with the team on Tuesday ahead of the bowl game, per a video released by LSU on Tuesday. However, expect the freshmen – Jackson and Holly – to receive some carries along with Williams and Cain even if Diggs decides to play in the game.

LSU lost some depth at this position when Armoni Goodwin and Tre Bradford entered their names into the transfer portal.

Wide receiver

Starters: Malik Nabers, Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Jr. and Kyren Lacy, Sr.

Backups: Aaron Anderson, R-Fr., Chris Hilton Jr., R-So., Jalen Brown, Fr., Shelton Sampson Jr., Fr., Kyle Parker, Fr., Khai Prean, Fr., Landon Ibieta, R-Fr., Gregory Clayton, Sr., Javen Nicholas, R-Fr.

Nabers and Thomas were spotted at LSU's first day of practice in preparation for the bowl game, per a video LSU posted on Tuesday. If they do play in Tampa, don't expect either of the projected first round picks to play a lot.

LSU's future at the position — Anderson, Lacy, Hilton and the freshmen — should get more of a chance to feature against the Badgers instead.

Tight end

Starter: Mason Taylor, So.

Backups: Mac Markway, Fr., Ka'Morreun Pimpton, Fr., Connor Gilbreath, So.

LSU rolls into Tampa with the same depth chart at tight end as it had during the regular season with the exception of freshman Jackson McGohan. McGohan entered the transfer portal earlier this month after only seeing action in eight games, mostly on special teams.

Offensive line

Starters: Will Campbell, So., Garrett Dellinger, Jr., Charles Turner III, Sr., Miles Frazier, R-Jr., Emery Jones Jr., So.

Backups: Lance Heard, Fr., DJ Chester, Fr., Bo Bordelon, R-Fr., Kimo Makene'ole, R-So., Mason Lunsford, Jr., Tyree Adams, Fr., Paul Mubenga, Fr.

LSU's entire starting offensive line is eligible to return in 2024 and none of the five are obvious NFL Draft candidates for this year. But don't be surprised if the Tigers do some rotating to allow younger players such as Chester and Heard to get some playing time against Wisconsin.

The only offensive lineman LSU has lost to the portal thus far is backup center and senior Marlon Martinez.

Defensive tackle

Starters: Maason Smith, R-So., Jacobian Guillory, R-Jr.

Backups: Jalen Lee, Jr., Tygee Hill, R-Fr.,

LSU may be light at defensive tackle against the Badgers. Mekhi Wingo is still recovering from a lower body injury and could still skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Jordan Jefferson could also bypass the bowl game to get ready for the draft — he recently accepted an invitation to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

With Bryce Langston also hitting the transfer portal, that leaves the Tigers with little depth after Smith and Guillory on the interior.

Defensive end

Starters: Ovie Oghoufo, Sr., Sai'vion Jones, Jr.

Backups: Bradyn Swinson, Jr., Paris Shand, Jr., Da'Shawn Womack, Fr., Jaxon Howard, Fr., Dylan Carpenter, Fr.

The Tigers should have plenty of quality depth on the edge vs. Wisconsin. The only missing piece is Quency Wiggins who entered the transfer portal last week.

Linebacker

Starters: Harold Perkins Jr., So., Greg Penn III, Jr., Omar Speights, Sr.

Backups: Whit Weeks, Fr., West Weeks, So., Christian Brathwaite, Fr.

Whit Weeks could earn the start if Penn decides to dip out of the bowl game and prepare for the NFL. Either way, expect the impressive freshman to earn playing time against the Badgers.

Safety

Starters: Major Burns, Jr., Andre' Sam, Sr.

Backups: Jordan Allen, R-Fr., Ryan Yaites, Fr., Kylin Jackson, Fr.

Burns was in LSU's video on Tuesday along with Nabers and Thomas, meaning that he may play against Wisconsin. The Tigers would start him and Sam but may also play Allen, Yaites and Jackson more so that they can gain valuable experience.

Cornerback

Starters: Sage Ryan, R-So., Javien Toviano, Fr.

Backups: Ashton Stamps, Fr., Jeremiah Hughes, Fr., Ryan Robinson Jr., Fr.

The Tigers are still young and thin at cornerback with Denver Harris and Duce Chestnut still away from the team. Laterrance Welch transferring to Arizona State also doesn't help matters depth wise.

Special teams

Starters: K Damian Ramos, R-So., P Jay Bramblett, Sr., KOS Nathan Dibert, So.

Don't expect any major changes to LSU's special teams unit for the bowl game.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football depth chart vs. Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl