Here is the projected rotation for the Nets after trading for James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets made an earth-shattering move, adding James Harden to a roster that already had superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Note that the Nets still have three roster spots available for additional moves, so they might not be done making acquisitions quite yet. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Brooklyn can offer the taxpayer midlevel exception ($5.7M) and the minimum exception.

He also speculated that they could receive a disabled player exception ($5.7M) for the injury suffered by Spencer Dinwiddie, who is out for the remainder of the season with a partially torn ACL.

Here is how the roster looks, as it stands right now, to get a better idea of what holes must be filled.

Point Guard

Jan 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Barclays Center.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving Tyler Johnson Chris Chiozza Brooklyn is currently without Kyrie Irving, due to undisclosed personal reasons, and there isn't exactly a timeline for his return. Harden, however, is more than capable of serving as a primary ball-handler for an offense. He will likely take over as the de facto point guard once he is assimilated with the team and until Irving returns. Meanwhile, there is plenty of depth in the backcourt as several other players on the squad (Tyler Johnson, Chris Chiozza, Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet) are all more than serviceable playing on-ball as well. Next season, when Spencer Dinwiddie returns, he will likely be the floor general off the bench.

Shooting Guard

Jan 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets reacts to a basket during the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden Bruce Brown Landry Shamet Spencer Dinwiddie (INJURED) The Nets landed the biggest trade piece on the market and it is not often that a player like Harden becomes available. Brooklyn was already outscoring their opponents by 17.5 points per 100 possessions when Irving has been on the floor with Kevin Durant. That number can obviously get even higher when adding a player with as many offensive skills as Harden. Shamet has struggled since joining the Nets but Brown has filled in as a solid role player in their rotation.

Story continues

Small Forward

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after scoring during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center on January 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 122-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Joe Harris Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot When a team has offensive threats like Durant and Irving, there are going to be plenty of opportunities for open shooters waiting on the perimeter. Joe Harris has made the most of those looks so far, shooting an absurd 51.5% from beyond the arc in 2020-21. While the organization lost some depth in Taurean Prince, they have a solid enough backup in Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot. Expect them to use one of their available roster spots on a small forward. There are some recent Brooklyn forwards who are available as free agents right now, including Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Allen Crabbe,Joe Johnson, Wilson Chandler, Iman Shumpert and DeMarre Carroll.

Power Forward

Jan 1, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) drives the ball around Atlanta Hawks point guard Brandon Goodwin (0) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant Jeff Green Since returning from injury, Kevin Durant is averaging an absurd clip of 29.9 points and 7.8 rebounds with 5.8 assists per game while also shooting 44.7% from the 3-point range. Those would truly be incredibly impressive numbers for anyone, especially someone coming back from an Achilles tear. NBA veteran Jeff Green has made five starts for Brooklyn and is averaging 19.8 minutes per game. This is another position where the front office will likely target some help in free agency.

Center

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DeAndre Jordan Reggie Perry Nic Claxton (INJURED) Brooklyn moved on from Jarrett Allen, one of their only first-round picks in recent memory, to acquire Harden. This means they handed the keys of their starting center position to DeAndre Jordan, a 32-year-old who is averaging the fewest minutes of his career in over a decade. He may be past his prime, but with a low usage rate, he can yield to his superstar teammates. Reggie Perry, who was a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA draft, may not be ready for a ton of time on the floor to back Jordan up as a rookie. But until 21-year-old Nic Claxton returns from his knee injury to make his debut this year, Perry may be called upon more often. Don't be surprised to see some key minutes from Durant at the five as well. [listicle id=1440075]