Profar leads Padres against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

San Diego Padres (16-18, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-18, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (3-2, 2.78 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (1-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -110, Padres -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Jurickson Profar had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

Arizona has gone 8-8 at home and 14-18 overall. The Diamondbacks are 11-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has an 8-6 record in road games and a 16-18 record overall. The Padres are 13-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .307 batting average, and has 11 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI. Blaze Alexander is 10-for-29 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .265 for the Padres. Profar is 16-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (tooth), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.