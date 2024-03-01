Who has first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft? When is WNBA Draft? And more event FAQs

The Indiana Fever are on the clock for the 2024 WNBA Draft. They won the draft lottery on Dec. 10, and hold the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight year.

The Fever picked South Carolina post player Aliyah Boston with the first pick in 2023, and she earned WNBA Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 57.8% from the field.

Indiana is expected to pick Iowa record-setting guard Caitlin Clark in 2024.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The draft will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, April 15, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. It will be shown on ESPN.

Can fans attend the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Tickets for the draft will go on sale Thursday, March 12, at noon ET. You can learn more here.

2024 WNBA Draft order

First round

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via L.A.) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Libert Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via L.A.)

Second round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from L.A.) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Who is eligible for the WNBA Draft?

All NCAA players who are turning 22 years old in 2024 can forego any remaining college eligibility and enter the draft. College seniors who have exhausted their eligibility are eligible, as are international players who are turning 20 years old in 2024.

College players whose teams have been eliminated before the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament must declare for the draft by April 1. Players whose teams remain in the tournament beyond that point have 48 hours after their seasons end to declare.

