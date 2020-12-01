Pro Bowl: Vote for Falcons LB Foye Oluokun, K Younghoe Koo

Deen Worley
The Atlanta Falcons want you to do your part in sending linebacker Foye Oluokun and kicker Younghoe Koo to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.

Retweeting this embedded tweet will count as one vote towards Oluokun. It’s hard to imagine a Falcons defensive player being up for such accolade, but Oluokun has been a solid bright spot for this unit.

Thus far, Oluokun has accumulated 74 tackles, forced four fumbles, five quarterback hits, and one interception. Foye doesn’t possess the name recognition around the league quite yet, but his play on the field has made him a household name in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Younghoe Koo is currently leading the way for all NFC kickers. During Week 12, Koo was a perfect 9-for-9 (5 field goals, 4 extra points), while playing through an injury. Help send the 26-year-old to the Pro Bowl below.

