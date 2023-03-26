Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner returning to Seattle Seahawks

Bobby Wagner is returning to his second home.

The linebacker is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, the team that drafted him, after one season with his hometown team, the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks announced on Saturday.

Wagner, 32, confirmed the news by retweeting a post from Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.

"According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks," Diggs wrote on Twitter. "Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense! Reported by @qdiggs6 12’s rejoice!!"

In a second post, Diggs tagged NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport to make sure they knew who first reported the news.

Rapoport added that Wagner would be signing a one-year, $7 million contract.

The Seahawks drafted Wagner in the second round of the 2012 draft out of Utah State. Listed at 6-foot, he was considered small for the NFL, but went on to eight Pro Bowls, was named a first team All-Pro six times and won a Super Bowl championship with the team. He led the league in tackles twice, in 2016 with 167 and in 2019 with 159.

After being released by Seattle a year ago, the Ontario, California, native joined the Rams on a five-year, $50 million deal. In 2022, his lone season in Los Angeles, he had 140 tackles and two interceptions. Wagner returned to Lumen Field for the season finale where fans of the NFC West foe greeted him with cheers. In February, Wagner and the Rams reportedly mutually agreed to part ways.

Earlier this month, the News Tribune reported that the Seahawks were "keenly interested" in bringing Wagner back. He seemed to show mutual interest, changing his Twitter header photo to an image of the Seattle skyline.

Besides rejoining Diggs, Wagner will play on the defense with safety Julian Love and linebacker Devin Bush, who the Seahawks signed this offseason. The team also re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $105 million contract after he led Seattle back to the playoffs last season and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

