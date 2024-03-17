Advertisement

Prize money: What Scheffler and Co. earned at The Players

Scottie Scheffler has won $8.5 million in the last two weeks. After claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event, a week ago, Scheffler defended his title at The Players Championship.

The latter win was worth $4.5 million for the world No. 1 and allowed him to surpass Jon Rahm on the PGA Tour's official money list to reach 14th. He's earned more than $53.5 million in his career and nearly $11 million this season.

Here's a look at what the field earned in prize money from the $25 million purse and in FedExCup points.

FINISH

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

EARNINGS ($)

1

Scottie Scheffler

750

4,500,000.00

T2

Brian Harman

358.33

1,891,666.67

T2

Xander Schauffele

358.33

1,891,666.67

T2

Wyndham Clark

358.33

1,891,666.66

5

Matt Fitzpatrick

300

1,025,000.00

T6

Si Woo Kim

262.5

875,000.00

T6

Hideki Matsuyama

262.5

875,000.00

8

Ludvig Åberg

225

781,250.00

T9

Maverick McNealy

187.5

706,250.00

T9

Sahith Theegala

187.5

706,250.00

T11

Joel Dahmen

160

606,250.00

T11

Taylor Montgomery

160

606,250.00

T13

Corey Conners

135

489,583.34

T13

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

135

489,583.33

T13

Nate Lashley

135

489,583.33

T16

Doug Ghim

115

406,250.00

T16

Sam Ryder

115

406,250.00

T16

Sepp Straka

115

406,250.00

T19

Harris English

90

285,535.72

T19

Shane Lowry

90

285,535.72

T19

Dylan Wu

90

285,535.72

T19

Kurt Kitayama

90

285,535.71

T19

Rory McIlroy

90

285,535.71

T19

Alex Noren

90

285,535.71

T19

Adam Schenk

90

285,535.71

T26

Mackenzie Hughes

60

186,250.00

T26

Chris Kirk

60

186,250.00

T26

Matt NeSmith

60

186,250.00

T26

Matti Schmid

60

186,250.00

T26

Nick Taylor

60

186,250.00

T31

Mark Hubbard

37.5

152,812.50

T31

Sungjae Im

37.5

152,812.50

T31

Ben Martin

37.5

152,812.50

T31

Taylor Moore

37.5

152,812.50

T35

Lee Hodges

22.1

119,285.72

T35

Denny McCarthy

22.1

119,285.72

T35

Jimmy Stanger

22.1

119,285.72

T35

Jason Day

22.1

119,285.71

T35

Tommy Fleetwood

22.1

119,285.71

T35

Brice Garnett

22.1

119,285.71

T35

Aaron Rai

22.1

119,285.71

T42

David Lipsky

18

93,750.00

T42

Grayson Murray

18

93,750.00

T42

C.T. Pan

18

93,750.00

T45

Sam Burns

14.06

70,062.50

T45

Austin Eckroat

14.06

70,062.50

T45

Tony Finau

14.06

70,062.50

T45

Jake Knapp

14.06

70,062.50

T45

Ryan Moore

14.06

70,062.50

T45

Collin Morikawa

14.06

70,062.50

T45

J.T. Poston

14.06

70,062.50

T45

Adam Scott

14.06

70,062.50

53

Andrew Putnam

11.5

60,250.00

T54

Zac Blair

9.34

57,500.00

T54

Emiliano Grillo

9.34

57,500.00

T54

Tom Hoge

9.34

57,500.00

T54

Martin Laird

9.34

57,500.00

T54

Min Woo Lee

9.34

57,500.00

T54

Francesco Molinari

9.34

57,500.00

T54

Sami Valimaki

9.34

57,500.00

T54

Cameron Young

9.34

57,500.00

T62

Thomas Detry

7.62

55,000.00

T62

Viktor Hovland

7.62

55,000.00

T64

Tyler Duncan

6.87

53,500.00

T64

Max Homa

6.87

53,500.00

T64

Seamus Power

6.87

53,500.00

T64

J.J. Spaun

6.87

53,500.00

T68

Patrick Cantlay

5.95

51,500.00

T68

Rickie Fowler

5.95

51,500.00

T68

Chan Kim

5.95

51,500.00

T68

Peter Malnati

5.95

51,500.00

72

Gary Woodland

5.55

50,250.00

73

Keith Mitchell

5.4

49,750.00