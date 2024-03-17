Prize money: What Scheffler and Co. earned at The Players
Scottie Scheffler has won $8.5 million in the last two weeks. After claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event, a week ago, Scheffler defended his title at The Players Championship.
The latter win was worth $4.5 million for the world No. 1 and allowed him to surpass Jon Rahm on the PGA Tour's official money list to reach 14th. He's earned more than $53.5 million in his career and nearly $11 million this season.
Here's a look at what the field earned in prize money from the $25 million purse and in FedExCup points.
FINISH
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
EARNINGS ($)
1
Scottie Scheffler
750
4,500,000.00
T2
Brian Harman
358.33
1,891,666.67
T2
Xander Schauffele
358.33
1,891,666.67
T2
Wyndham Clark
358.33
1,891,666.66
5
Matt Fitzpatrick
300
1,025,000.00
T6
Si Woo Kim
262.5
875,000.00
T6
Hideki Matsuyama
262.5
875,000.00
8
Ludvig Åberg
225
781,250.00
T9
Maverick McNealy
187.5
706,250.00
T9
Sahith Theegala
187.5
706,250.00
T11
Joel Dahmen
160
606,250.00
T11
Taylor Montgomery
160
606,250.00
T13
Corey Conners
135
489,583.34
T13
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
135
489,583.33
T13
Nate Lashley
135
489,583.33
T16
Doug Ghim
115
406,250.00
T16
Sam Ryder
115
406,250.00
T16
Sepp Straka
115
406,250.00
T19
Harris English
90
285,535.72
T19
Shane Lowry
90
285,535.72
T19
Dylan Wu
90
285,535.72
T19
Kurt Kitayama
90
285,535.71
T19
Rory McIlroy
90
285,535.71
T19
Alex Noren
90
285,535.71
T19
Adam Schenk
90
285,535.71
T26
Mackenzie Hughes
60
186,250.00
T26
Chris Kirk
60
186,250.00
T26
Matt NeSmith
60
186,250.00
T26
Matti Schmid
60
186,250.00
T26
Nick Taylor
60
186,250.00
T31
Mark Hubbard
37.5
152,812.50
T31
Sungjae Im
37.5
152,812.50
T31
Ben Martin
37.5
152,812.50
T31
Taylor Moore
37.5
152,812.50
T35
Lee Hodges
22.1
119,285.72
T35
Denny McCarthy
22.1
119,285.72
T35
Jimmy Stanger
22.1
119,285.72
T35
Jason Day
22.1
119,285.71
T35
Tommy Fleetwood
22.1
119,285.71
T35
Brice Garnett
22.1
119,285.71
T35
Aaron Rai
22.1
119,285.71
T42
David Lipsky
18
93,750.00
T42
Grayson Murray
18
93,750.00
T42
C.T. Pan
18
93,750.00
T45
Sam Burns
14.06
70,062.50
T45
Austin Eckroat
14.06
70,062.50
T45
Tony Finau
14.06
70,062.50
T45
Jake Knapp
14.06
70,062.50
T45
Ryan Moore
14.06
70,062.50
T45
Collin Morikawa
14.06
70,062.50
T45
J.T. Poston
14.06
70,062.50
T45
Adam Scott
14.06
70,062.50
53
Andrew Putnam
11.5
60,250.00
T54
Zac Blair
9.34
57,500.00
T54
Emiliano Grillo
9.34
57,500.00
T54
Tom Hoge
9.34
57,500.00
T54
Martin Laird
9.34
57,500.00
T54
Min Woo Lee
9.34
57,500.00
T54
Francesco Molinari
9.34
57,500.00
T54
Sami Valimaki
9.34
57,500.00
T54
Cameron Young
9.34
57,500.00
T62
Thomas Detry
7.62
55,000.00
T62
Viktor Hovland
7.62
55,000.00
T64
Tyler Duncan
6.87
53,500.00
T64
Max Homa
6.87
53,500.00
T64
Seamus Power
6.87
53,500.00
T64
J.J. Spaun
6.87
53,500.00
T68
Patrick Cantlay
5.95
51,500.00
T68
Rickie Fowler
5.95
51,500.00
T68
Chan Kim
5.95
51,500.00
T68
Peter Malnati
5.95
51,500.00
72
Gary Woodland
5.55
50,250.00
73
Keith Mitchell
5.4
49,750.00