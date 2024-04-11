Princeton basketball transfer Matt Allocco taking first official visit to Ohio State

Ohio State will get the first official visit for Princeton graduate transfer Matt Allocco, a source has told The Dispatch.

A 6-4, 197-pound guard with one year of eligibility remaining, Allocco will visit the Buckeyes this weekend as the Buckeyes and new head coach Jake Diebler are expected to host multiple recruits while the football team plays its annual spring game.

In 2023-24, Allocco averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He became the ninth player in history to shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from the free throw line while averaging at least 10 points per game and playing at least 30 minutes per game. He shot 50.8% from the floor (126 for 248), 90.9% from the free-throw line (70 for 77) and 42.7% from 3 (47 for 110) as Princeton won the Ivy League for a third straight year.

The Ivy League does not allow players to play sports for more than four years, so Allocco, a Hilliard Bradley product, entered the transfer portal to find a new program for his fifth and final year of college basketball. After fielding interest from numerous schools, Allocco is also scheduled to take an official visit to Notre Dame and is still also considering Butler and Villanova.

A two-time second-team all-conference player, Allocco averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 91 games for the Tigers.

Ohio State currently has three available scholarships for 2024-25. The Buckeyes have announced the addition of South Carolina transfer guard Meechie Johnson, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

