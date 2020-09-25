Pressing Week 3 fantasy football questions: Can Aaron Rodgers keep it up?

Each week of the season brings with it a new set of questions. Here, we’ll attempt to lay out five of the most pressing in the NFL. The answers to those will reveal deeper truths about how the rest of the story of the 2020 season will unfold. We’ll find that these revelations will have a lasting impact on not just fantasy managers, but the league as a whole.

1 - Can Aaron Rodgers keep it up against the Saints defense?

Sunday Night Football will bring us two Hall of Fame quarterbacks on the opposite side of the vibes spectrum. What a world.

On one side, Aaron Rodgers looks to have recaptured the deity-level of play from his prime amid a pseudo-revenge tour following slights by sections of football media — and perhaps even his own team. At the other end, we have the Saints and Drew Brees who, as a collective, seem to be in the middle of grappling with how to adjust to what looks like a compromised version of their long-time legend.

If indeed the Saints are set to try and win with a lessened form of Brees — and the way they’re calling plays right now suggests that Sean Payton knows he is — Alvin Kamara, and especially the defense, will have to be the reason they win games. With that in mind, the defense we saw out of New Orleans in Week 2 can’t be the weekly reality.

This is a unit that has a ton of front-line talent. With Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, and more leading the way, it appeared ready to take the lead in New Orleans at season’s start. So far, not so much. The team ranks middle of the pack in terms of success rate allowed through the air and the ground and turned in a good Week 1, but the Raiders seemingly exposed multiple holes.

Not only did they run the ball effectively, but the middle-of-the-field coverage was also wildly problematic with Darren Waller collecting a whopping 16 targets. He picked up two first downs against Malcolm Jenkins in coverage, went 3-30 on three looks against slot corner P.J. Williams and grabbed his touchdown against Chauncy Gardner-Johnson (per PFF). If Derek Carr can find those holes, you bet En Fuego Rodgers will.

Aaron Rodgers has been masterful this season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) More

Rodgers may have to go to work on Sunday night without an elite No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams, or at best a banged-up version. That will be just another test of whether Rodgers is truly at the height of his powers. If he can effectively carve through this Saints defense with the likes of Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Robert Tonyan while getting the best out of Aaron Jones’ special receiving chops, we might be seeing another MVP push from Rodgers, a shifting in the balance of powers in the NFC and a season that wins fantasy titles via Packers players.

We expected more from the Saints defense and much less than this from Aaron Rodgers.

It appears the expectations have flipped.

2 - Will Kenny Golladay open up the Lions?

Heading into the season there was a strong groundswell of media support for the Detroit Lions being a potentially frisky sleeper team. After another drab 0-2 start amid a stale offense and a predictably poor defense, that’s looking misguided.

And yet, let’s remember that help is coming on the offensive side of the ball, at least. That assistance will come in the form of No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who missed the first two games with a hamstring malady. Golladay is trending toward making his 2020 debut when the Lions travel to Arizona on Sunday. He couldn’t arrive a moment too soon.

As the season wore on in 2019, Golladay showed he had developed into a true No. 1 wide receiver able to dictate the terms to defenses and be the center of his passing game’s universe. When Matthew Stafford and Golladay were on the field together, the Lions were one of the best vertical passing teams in the league. So far, Detroit ranks 13th in success rate on deep passes, per Sharp Football Stats.

