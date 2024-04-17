'We have prepared to win it' - Fonseca

[Getty Images]

Lille manager Paulo Fonseca says his side have "no room for mistakes" when they welcome Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa League quarter final on Thursday evening (17:45 GMT).

Villa have a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg to protect in northern France and will be boosted by Sunday's impressive 2-0 win away at Arsenal.

"We will have to score quickly but also not concede goals," Fonseca said. "It's a dangerous game against a very strong team.

"We'll have to play a balanced game, even if we'll also have to take risks. There will be no room for mistakes. We'll have to defend well before attacking.

"It's difficult to find weaknesses in a team like Aston Villa. We have to understand how they play, and the game against Arsenal was a great example.

"They defend well to counter-attack. They have no problem defending all the time - they wait for the right moment."

Fonseca's Lille side are fourth in Ligue 1 and have not played since the first leg at Villa Park. Their Portuguese boss is confident that if his side focus on themselves rather than their Premier League opponents they will have enough to turn the tie around.

"We have shown that we can adapt to any opponent," he added. "It will be tactically difficult, but we have prepared well.

"We know them - they also know us. We have prepared for the match to win it."