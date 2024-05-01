PREP TRACK: Fountain Central sweeps triangular

Apr. 30—VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central track teams beat out Riverton Parke and Attica on Tuesday in a triangular meet.

In the boys meet, Issac Gayler won the 100 (22.74 seconds), 200 (23.62) and 400 (52.89) runs for the Mustangs, while Hayden Kler won the 1,600 (5:06.13) and 3,200 (11:28), Brandon Pigg won the 800 (2:14.00), Caylum Wills took the 300 hurdles (46.05) and Julio Mendoza won the discus (104-5). The 1,600 relay team of Willis, Hayden Wigley, Pigg and Gayler won in 3:48.47 and the 3,200 relay team of Kler, Wigley, Pigg and Willis won in 9:12.82.

In the girls meet, Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (12.80), 200 (26.28) and long jump (15-11 3/4), while Raley Akers won the 800 (3:01.24) and the 1,600 (6:30.44), Kalina Wesley won the 100 hurdles (18.32), Henley Good won the 300 hurdles (57.20), Bella Bacon won the shot put (27-5 1/2) and Halen McBride won the discus (67-5).

PREP BOYS TRACK

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Team results — 1. Fountain Central 71, 2 Riverton Parke 60, 3. Attica 14

Individual results

High jump — 1. Carson Cox (RP) 4-10

Long jump — 1. Cox 17-4 1/4, 2. Caylum Willis (FC) 16-6 1/4, 3. Rylan Farrell (A) 15-9 1/2

Shot Put — 1. Jonathen Hayworth-Dupree (RP) 38-1, 2. Dallas Hoagland (FC) 35-7 3/4, 3. Issac Fiddler (RP) 32-7 1/2

Discus — 1. Julio Mendoza (FC) 104-5, 2. Denton Simmons (A) 100-4, 3. Fiddler 94-5 1/2

100 meters — 1. Issac Gayler (FC) 11.74, 2. Wyatt Robertson (RP) 12.14, 3. William Schnellenberger (R) 12.91

200 meters — 1. Gayler 23.62, 2. Cox 24.38

400 meters — 1. Gayler 52.89, 2. Luke Robertson (RP) 56.68, 3. Hayden Wigley (FC) 57.42

800 meters — 1. Brandon Pigg (FC) 2:41.99, 2. Schnellenberger 2:34.85, 3. Levi Alexander (FC) 2:39.44

110 hurdles — 1. James Lathrop (A) 19.31, 2. Jake Roderick (RP) 21.00, 3. Michael Gott (FC) 21.31

300 hurdles — 1. Willis 46.05, 2. Rylan Farrell (A) 48.34, 3. Colton Campbell (RP) 49.22

1,600 — 1. Hayden Kler (FC) 5:06.13, 2. Markel Garcia Martinez (RP) 5:18.51, 3. Colton Trapman (RP) 6:29.33

3,200 — 1. Kler 11.28.59, 2. Garcia Martinez 12:28.94, 3. Taden Dahl (FC) 15:06.34

400 relay — 1. Riverton Parke 48.73, 2. Fountain Central (Levi Alexander, Michael Gott, Hoagland, Ellis Vincent) 53.49, 3. Attica 55.39

1,600 relay — 1. Fountain Central (Willis, Wigley, Pigg, Gayler) 3:48.47, 2. Riverton Parke 3:55.15

3,200 relay — 1. Fountain Central (Kler, Wigley, Pigg, Wills) 9:12.82, 2. Riverton Parke 9:21.54

PREP GIRLS TRACK

Team results — 1. Fountain Central 89, 2. Riverton Parke 40, 3. Attica 11

Individual results

High jump — 1. Lyla Montgomery (RP) 4-8, 2. Aubrey Ashwill (FC) 4-6, 3. Emily Collings (RP) 4-4

Long jump — 1. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 15-11 3/4, 2. Emily Adams (RP) 14-6 1/2, 3. Kalina Wesley (FC) 14-4

Shot Put — 1. Bella Bacon (FC) 27-5 1/2, 2. Lillian Irwin (A) 23-2, 3. Aubrey Bartkowiak (A) 23-3/4

Discus — 1. Halen McBride (FC) 67-5, 2. Ashwill 66-4, 3. Felicity Montgomery (RP) 62-4

100 meters — 1. Hoagland 12.80, 2. Bacon 14.26, 3. Cathleen McKee (RP) 14.42

200 meters — 1.Hoagland 26.2, 2. Adams 28.85, 3. Kalina Wesley (FC) 29.58

400 meters — 1. Adams 1:07.04, 2. McKee 1:11.68, 3. McBride 1:13.28

800 meters — 1. Raley Akers (FC) 3:01.24, 2. Makali Akers (FC) 3:07.16, 3. Malee McElroy (RP) 3:14.03

100 hurdles — 1. Wesley 18.32, 2. Henley Good (FC) 19.86, 3. Sophie Sanders 20.91

300 hurdles — 1. Good 57.20, 2. Sanders 1:07.43

1,600 — 1. Raley Akers 6:30.44, Hadlee McBride (FC) 6:44.76, 3. McElroy 7:03.27

3,200 — 1. Hadlee McBride 15:01.64, 2. Lillia Ushman (RP) 16:19.97

400 relay — 1. Fountain Central (Ashwill, Bacon, Scarlett Parker, Wesley) 56.73, 2. Attica 1:02.39

1,600 relay — 1. Fountain Central (Bacon, Good, Halen McBride, Hogland) 4;55.27

3,200 relay — 1. Fountain Central (Raley Akers, Makali Akers, Hadlee McBride, Halen McBride) 12:10