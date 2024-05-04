Prep sports roundup: Valencia sophomore Brian Bonner runs the 100 in 10.56 seconds

The Southern Section held its track and field preliminaries at four sites around Southern California on Saturday, and sophomore Brian Bonner of Valencia High continued his rise to prominence.

At the Division 1 prelims, Bonner ran a personal-best time of 10.56 seconds in the 100 meters to qualify second behind behind Los Alamitos' Devin Bragg (10.53), setting up a rematch at next Saturday's divisional finals at Moorpark High School. Keelan Wright of Chapparal led the girls' qualifiers at 11.73.

JT Kraemer of Long Beach Wilson ran the 800 meters in 1:53.62 at the Division 1 prelims.

In Division 2, Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura qualified first in the 1,600 in 4:54.20. Micah Grossman of Ventura led the boys at 4:10.05.

In Division 3, Cathedral looks headed for a section title in boys' competition. Antonio Walton had the fastest 100 time in 10.73 and Emmanuel Perez led in the 1,600 in 4:14.52.

Defending state champion Niya Clayton of Oaks Christian qualified first in the girls' 100 with a wind-aided 11.80.

Dylan Ochoa of Northview ran the 400 in 47.87. Miles Paris of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame had the fastest 110 hurdles time of 14.44.

In Division 4, Demare Dezeurn of Bishop Alemany cruised in the 100 with a time of 10.62. Mia Flowers of Gardena Serra led the girls' 100 qualifiers at 11.74.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.