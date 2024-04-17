Prep roundup for Wednesday, April 17

Apr. 17—Update: This article has been updated from its print version to include additional information.

Kokomo's girls tennis team turned in a dominant effort to beat Western 5-0 on Tuesday at the Wildkats' courts.

Kokomo's singles players all scored quick wins. Raigan Heflin pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1, Ellen Callane was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2 and Claire Callane was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3.

The Kats were impressive in doubles play as well. Mia Federspill and Avi Pollard won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 and Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu won by double bagels at No. 2.

Kokomo (2-0) is back in action today at Frankfort. Western hosts McCutcheon today.

EASTERN 5, TIPTON 0

The Comets improved to 3-1 with the road win.

In singles play, Emily Princell won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Claire Wavra prevailed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 and Morgan Kaiser won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.

In the doubles contests, Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 and Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2.

"Nice to get our first 5-0 sweep," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "We moved our lineup around a little bit and felt it paid off. Good seeing Kenzie Eagle get her first varsity win at 2 doubles with Emma Budde, and I thought Morgan Kaiser played well her first time at singles this season.

"We aren't playing our best tennis, but it has been encouraging seeing this group work through some rough patches."

CASS 5, CARROLL 0

No. 3 singles player Eliana Cicalo and the No. 1 doubles team of Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman posted 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight the Kings' sweep of the visiting Cougars.

Also for Cass (4-0), Katie Hurst was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles, Guadalupe Gonzalez was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles and Maryn Zeck and Maci Garland took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.

SOFTBALL

WESTERN 21, NW 0, 5 INNINGS

Western freshman Lucy George pitched a perfect game, striking out 13 of the 15 Tiger batters, and the Panthers exploded for 22 hits in the Hoosier Conference East Division game at Northwestern.

The Panthers had no shortage of hitting stars. Sienna Stone went 5 for 5 with two doubles, Jocelyn Jeffers went 3 for 3 with a home run and double, Chloe Linn was 3 for 5 and Bekah McGuire was 2 for 3 with a home run and double. Jeffers drove in six runs and Linn and McGuire drove in five apiece.

"Everything clicked right from the beginning," Western coach Bart Miller said. "We scored 10 runs in the first inning. The girls were patient at the plate, waiting for their pitch, and executed at the plate really well. Lucy George just had total command in the circle all night long.

"Just a really good team win. It was good to see girls contributing all the way around, whether it was the starters or the girls who came in."

Western (5-0 overall, 3-0 HC East) hosts Northwestern at 6 p.m. today to conclude the home-and-home series.

EASTERN 11, CP 4

Clinton Prairie led 4-3 through five innings, but Eastern scored six runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to roar to an 11-4 win in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Prairie.

In the big sixth inning, Kenzie DeGraaff hit into a fielder's choice to drive in the tying run, Marly Coan belted a three-run home run and Lilli Shrock had a two-run single.

The Comets (3-4, 1-0 HHC) finished with 15 hits.

Eastern amassed 15 hits in the game. Maggie Johnson and Katie Hendricks had three hits apiece and Coan, Emillia Andrews, Elle Winger and Kendall Wilson had multiple hits as well.

DeGraaff earned the win in relief of Shrock.

BASEBALL

EASTERN 2, CP 1

Eastern ace Corbin Snyder turned in a dominant performance to lead the Comets to the win in their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener at Clinton Prairie.

Snyder went the distance and held the Gophers to two hits and one walk. The Butler recruit struck out 18 batters. Snyder improved to 2-0 this season and 20-4 in his career.

Ethan Acord had an RBI single for the Comets and Collin Otto and Jon Warren each had a double.

WESTERN 2, NW 1

Western edged Northwestern 2-1 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game that was as close as the score suggests. Both teams finished with six hits and two errors.

"What a competitive game. Both [NW's Eastin] Whaley and [Western's James] Paden threw well. Luckily for us, we were able to scratch out one more run to take the victory," Western coach Ryan Berryman said.

The Panthers (6-0 overall, 2-0 HC East) scored single runs in the third and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Kyler Norman had a leadoff single, stole second, advanced to third on Ryan Rodman's deep flyout, and scored on Levi Shoemaker's sacrifice fly. In the sixth, Gavin Denton reached on an infield error and was lifted for Miles Rudy as a pinch runner. After Cal Berryman moved Rudy to second with a single, pinch-hitter Liam Paden brought him home with an RBI single to left.

"I'm proud of our guys' energy and the way we are gelling as a team," Ryan Berryman said. "Big shoutout to Liam Paden for his clutch RBI as a pinch hitter in the sixth. He has had great rounds of BP lately and as coaches, our plan was to get him an at-bat in a key situation [Tuesday] because we knew he could move the ball with his simple approach."

Northwestern (6-2, 0-1) scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Cameron Davis drew a walk and went to third on Whaley's single. Chase DeWitt singled to score Davis.

"It was a great game," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "The difference was Western was able to execute a little bit better offensively, manufacturing their two runs. We had the same amount of hits, but we had a couple times where a sac fly or a hard groundball would have scored a run and we weren't able to do it."

Cal Berryman went 2 for 2 for Western. DeWitt was 2 for 3 with a double for the Tigers.

Western hosts Northwestern at 6 p.m. today to conclude the home-and-home series.

LOGAN 8, KOKOMO 7

Kokomo rallied from five down to pull even, but Logansport scored in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win in the North Central Conference game.

J.J. Gillespie had a big game for Kokomo, going 3 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBI. Dalton Dixon was 3 for 4 and Ethan Merrell was 2 for 3 with a double.

Isaac Flamino started and pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and two earned runs. He struck out six and walked three. Seth Carpenter pitched 1.2 innings and allowed one hit and one run with one strikeout and one walk.

The teams meet again today, at 5:30 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, to conclude the home-and-home series.