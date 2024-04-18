PREP ROUNDUP: Russell's walkoff hit leads Logan past Kokomo

Apr. 17—Isaac Russell lined a two-out RBI single up the middle to lift the Logansport baseball team to an 8-7 win against Kokomo on Tuesday at Jim Turner Field.

It was a triumphant return for Russell, who played his first game in two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in a game against Lafayette Jeff on April 2. Russell went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Jake Fincher led off the bottom of the seventh with a hit by pitch. A sacrifice bunt by Micah Rogers moved Fincher's courtesy runner, Aiden Swank, to second. Following a walk and a popup, Russell stepped to the plate and delivered the game-winning hit.

"Isaac had a big hit over the shortstop's head, a little liner to left center to walk them off," Logansport coach Dan Frye said. "He had a couple hits on the day and stole a base even though he was taking it nice and easy around the bases.

"We're glad to have him back. I'm not sure he's 100% yet and we're going to take it very, very slow."

Cayden Walker went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Deagan Kitchel had a triple, single and three RBIs. Cooper Smith had a triple, single and two RBIs. Dylan Pearson had a single and two runs scored.

Pearson allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks, striking out four in four innings.

Smith allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. Rogers got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three.

Frye said the Berries were able to win on a night that Pearson wasn't at his best. He had just shut down a defending Class 3A semistate team, Norwell, on Saturday.

"He was a little tired I know coming into it but we decided to give him a start anyway," Frye said. "We were going to keep it short so we kept him right at 72 pitches. He didn't have the command he had the last time and he really battled."

Rogers closed out the game and got the win.

"He was sharp and was able to come in and throw his fastball and his curveball and he has a really nice curveball," Frye said. "He kind of has them leaning backwards when it's sharp. He ends up getting the win. He's thrown now three games in a row."

The Berries (5-6, 2-3 NCC) won their fourth game in a row.

WINAMAC 11, PIONEER 8

Winamac (2-2, 1-1 HNAC) salvaged a split against visiting Pioneer (3-3, 1-1).

After the Panthers rallied for six runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-6 lead, the Warriors answered back with five runs in the bottom of the frame.

Cash Roth had three hits and three runs scored for the Warriors. Conner Burton had two hits and an RBI. Max Gearhart had a double and three RBIs.

Brody Wenzler allowed six runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks, striking out five in 5 2/3 innings. Cody Wheeler got the win in relief, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in an inning and a third.

Lucas Perry and Lane Weldy had two hits apiece for the Panthers. Drew McKaig and Brayden Erickson each had a single and RBI. Brodie Howard added a single and run scored. Noah Miller added a pair of RBIs.

Dawson Eggers allowed five runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three in two innings. Miller allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks, striking out four in four innings.

CASTON 8, TRITON 4

Caston (3-4, 2-0 HNAC) completed a sweep with a win in Bourbon.

Talon Zeider went six innings and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Noah Herd closed it out with a scoreless inning of relief.

Lance Hanna went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Grant Yadon had two hits and a run scored. Gavin Mollenkopf had a hit and two RBIs. Edison Byrum had a hit and two runs scored. Pete DuVall added a hit.

LOGAN 5, MAC 1

The Berries moved to 8-0 with a win over visiting Maconaquah.

Freshman Brooklynn Hagerty notched the win. She allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

The Lady Berries jumped out to a two-run lead early. Aracyn Good started off the game with a double and scored on a RBI triple by Bella Nicoles. Natalee Packard then plated Nicoles with an RBI single.

The Lady Berries tacked on three more runs on a Maconaquah error that finished the scoring in the sixth inning.

Packard collected two hits for Logansport.

Logan hosts Harrison Thursday.

CASTON 13, NORTH JUDSON 2

Class A No. 5 Caston moved to 5-1 and 2-0 in the HNAC with a win at North Judson.

Macee Hinderlider went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored for the Comets. Addison Zimpleman had a double, single and three runs scored. Isabel Scales had a double and three RBIs. Kylee Logan had a single and three RBIs. Natalie Warner, Alexa Finke and Annie Harsh each added a hit.

Zimpleman allowed two unearned runs on one hit and two walks with 13 strikeouts.

PIONEER 16, TRITON 3

Class 2A No. 10 Pioneer improved to 6-1 and 2-0 in the HNAC with a win at Triton.

Addie Cripe had four hits including a double and two RBIs for the Panthers. Kylie Attinger and Kamryn Newby each had three hits and an RBI. Addison Kennell had two hits and five RBIs. Ava Beasy had two singles, a double and RBI. Casey Webb added a double, single and two RBIs.

Lois Layer pitched a four-hitter and struck out 10.

WINAMAC 19, LAVILLE 1

Adrianna Hall pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Winamac's win over visiting LaVille. She helped her own cause with two doubles and four RBIs.

Maggie Keller had a double, single and two RBIs for the Warriors (3-3, 1-1 HNAC). Corrin Combs had a double and three RBIs.

CASS 5, CARROLL 0

No. 3 singles player Eliana Cicalo and the No. 1 doubles team of Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman posted 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight the Kings' sweep of the visiting Cougars.

Also for Cass (4-0), Katie Hurst was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles, Guadalupe Gonzalez was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles and Maryn Zeck and Maci Garland took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.

HARRISON 4, LOGAN 1

Lexi Brown defeated Sophie Ball 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for a point for the Berries (2-2) at the LHS courts.

CASS 83, PERU 38, ROCHESTER 34

Cass defeated a pair of TRC opponents in Walton.

Individually for the Kings, Ben Jay swept the 800 and 1,600, Kale Skiles won the 3,200, Kolten Young swept the 200 and 400, Matthew Wallace won the 110 hurdles and Colton Copeland won the 300 hurdles.