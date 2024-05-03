PREP ROUNDUP: Pioneer baseball completes sweep of Knox

May 2—The Pioneer baseball team completed a sweep of Knox with a 13-7 victory on the road Wednesday.

A pair of freshmen, Brodie Howard and Lane Weldy, along with senior Brayden Erickson combined for the win on the mound. Howard (1-1) was credited with the victory. He pitched four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Weldy allowed four runs (none earned) on two hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings. Erickson closed it out with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit while striking out two.

The Panthers' 12-hit attack was led by Lucas Perry going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Eli Guffey had a double, single and three RBIs. Erickson had a double, single and two RBIs. Drew McKaig and Brandon Sterrett had two hits and an RBI apiece. Noah Miller added a single and RBI. Howard added two runs scored.

Pioneer (7-6, 5-3 HNAC) won its fourth straight.

SOFTBALL

CASS 5, SW 2, 10 INN.

Cass took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning of the Three Rivers Conference game, but Southwood pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. After neither team scored in the eighth or ninth, the Kings scored four runs in the top of the 10th.

Cass pitcher Amma Fitzhugh went the distance. She allowed six hits, struck out 13 and walked none.

Hannah Zamora went 4-for-5 to account for half of the Kings' hits and Kami Silcox hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

The Lady Kings ended an 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-6. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 9-3.

BOYS GOLF

CASS 169, SW 181

Cass topped TRC rival Southwood at Etna Acres G.C. Southwood's Griffin Chambers was the medalist with a 3-over 39.

Garrett Helvie was the low King with a 40. The Kings also counted Michael Myers' 41, Rylan Stoller's 43 and Brody Hillis' 45.