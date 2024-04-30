PREP ROUNDUP: Effingham girls track and field finishes second at Jokisch-Grandone Invitational; St. Anthony baseball blows by South Central

Apr. 29—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Friday and Saturday from around the area.

Carlinville Jokisch-Grandone Invitational

Effingham finished second at the Carlinville Jokisch-Grandone Invitational.

The Flaming Hearts finished with 80 points. Taylorville was first with 132, Carlinville was third with 57, Greenview was fourth with 51, Alton (Marquette) was fifth with 30, Jerseyville (Jersey) and Litchfield were tied for sixth with 39, Hillsboro was eighth with 38, Gillespie was ninth with 24 1/2, New Berlin was 10th with 17 1/2, Springfield (Lutheran) was 11th with seven, Mt. Olive and Mt. Pulaski were tied for 12th with six, Greenville was 14th with five, Auburn was 15th with four and Greenfield was 16th with two.

Macy Kirk finished fifth in the 100 with a time of 14.27 seconds. Haddie Hill was fifth in the 200 at 28.9 seconds. Drew Weis won the 400 with a 59.90-second personal record. Audrey Wagoner was sixth in the 800 at 2:42.05. Jessica Larsen won the 1600 at 5:28.35 and Wagoner won the 3200 at 13:01.70.

Layni Frey was 12th in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.97 seconds and 10th in the 300-meter hurdles with a 57.35-second personal record.

The 4x100 team of Laney Myers, Leia Klein, Aryana Hazelton and Hannah Fouts was 13th at 59.85 seconds. The 4x200 team of Kyra Hazelton, Myers, Emily Greuel and Hill were fourth at 1:56.33. The 4x400 team of Baylee Summers, Wagoner, Morgan Springer and Larsen won in 4:14.12 and the 4x800 team of Summers, Melia Wendling, Springer and Weis won in 10:56.67.

Kendyll Schoonover was 18th in the shot put after a throw of 26 feet, 10.75 inches. Katie Zeigler was eighth in the discus after a toss of 86 feet, 9.25 inches. Summers was fourth in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. Kylie Pryor was fourth in the pole vault at 8 feet. Greuel was ninth in the long jump after a leap of 13 feet, 3 inches and Wendling was 14th in the triple jump after a leap of 28 feet, 4.5 inches.

Newton Eagle Boys Invitational

Several area teams competed at the Newton Eagle Boys Invitational.

Effingham finished second with 75.33 points. Newton was third with 63, Altamont was eighth with 27.33, St. Anthony was 12th with 19, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was 13th with 14, Brownstown/St. Elmo was 14th with nine, Teutopolis was 15th with six and Dieterich was 16th with three.

Effingham's Weldon Dunston won the 100 at 11.41 seconds and the 200 at 22.86 seconds. Newton's Parker Wolf won the 400 at 50.83 seconds. Luke Weber won the 800, setting a personal record at 2:01.56. Effingham's Alex Gordon won the 1600 at 4:44.38. CHBC's Griffin Vaughn was third in the 3200 with a personal record of 10:07.28.

Newton's Evan Baltzell was third in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.90 seconds and third in the 300-meter hurdles at 42.86 seconds.

Effingham's 4x100 team of DJ Latham, Dunston, Andrew Lotz and Austin Hepner finished fifth in 45.99 seconds. The 4x200 team of Latham, Lotz, Jacob Weaver and Dunston finished second in 1:33.58. The Newton 4x400 team of Wolf, Weber, Jackson Sornberger and Tanner Whitaker won in 3:39.10 and the Effingham 4x800 team of Adam Flack, Gordon, Aaron Hill and Sam Spicer won in 8:25.69.

Teutopolis' Anthony Roley finished fifth in the shot put after a personal best throw of 43 feet, 3 inches. Brownstown/St. Elmo's Trenten Monnet was fourth in the discus after a toss of 136 feet, 2.75 inches. St. Anthony's Calvin Sudkamp finished tied for fourth in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet. Altamont's Jacob Veteto won the pole vault after a personal best vault of 14 feet, 2 inches. Newton's Brayden Bergbower finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 6 inches and Lotz finished sixth in the triple jump after a jump of 38 feet, 7 inches.

Toledo (Cumberland) Lady Pirate Invitational

St. Anthony finished second while Altamont was fifth, Brownstown/St. Elmo sixth, Cumberland 12th and Neoga 13th at the Lady Pirate Invitational.

St. Anthony finished with 87 points. Altamont had 36, BSE had 33, Cumberland had 15 and Neoga had nine.

BSE's Presley Williams finished fourth in the 100 at 13.75 seconds. Altamont's Gabriella Weishaar finished third in the 200 at 28.41 seconds. Abigail Weishaar was second in the 400 at 1:03.39. St. Anthony's Aubrey Denning won the 800 at 2:18.21. Isabella Keller won the 1600 with a personal record of 4:52.48. Gracie Slifer finished sixth in the 3200 at 15:49.11.

Liv Hoene won the 100-meter hurdles at 17.60 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles at 50.03 seconds.

Altamont's 4x100 team of Gabriella Weishaar, Kylie Osteen, Daisy Allen and Abigail Weishaar finished fifth at 55.42 seconds. The Brownstown 4x200 team of Katie Berner, Cordelia Lytle, Addie Sasse and Williams finished second at 1:55.68. The St. Anthony 4x400 team of Audrey LaSarge, Emma Helmink, Keller and Denning finished third at 4:26.70 and the Neoga 4x800 team of Addison Mast, Kendal Lindsay, Atalie Osborn and Lexie Fletcher finished third at 12:18.53.

St. Anthony's Maidlyn Haarmann finished second in the shot put at 30 feet, 0.75 inches. Altamont's Justyce Higgs was second in the discus at 92 feet, 5 inches. St. Anthony's Mary Scheidemantel was second in the high jump at 4 feet, 9.75 inches. Cumberland's Katelyn Shoemaker was second in the long jump at 15 feet, 2 inches and third in the triple jump at 32 feet, 1.75 inches.

Newton 11, Dieterich 1

Newton defeated Dieterich, 11-1, at Dieterich High School Softball Field.

Lexie Grove and Lilly Kessler had two hits and Bailee Frichtl, Audrie Reich, Avery Mulvey, Sally Mahaffey, Alisson Stanley, Camryn Martin and Macy Barthelemy had one hit for the Lady Eagles (19-5).

Amelia Collins and Karly Deckard pitched for Newton. Collins allowed two hits with eight strikeouts in three innings and Deckard allowed three hits and one unearned run with three strikeouts in three innings.

As for the Movin Maroons (12-11), Kinli Michl had two hits and Callie Faller and Ruby Westendorf had one.

Faller, Ella Kreke and Kinley Will pitched for Dieterich. Faller allowed four hits, five runs and three walks in one inning. Kreke allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks to two strikeouts in four innings and Will allowed two hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks to one strikeout in one inning.

Effingham (St. Anthony) 16, Farina (South Central) 1

St. Anthony defeated South Central, 16-1, at Paul Smith Field.

Beau Adams, Brock Fearday and Sam Link had two hits and Aiden Lauritzen, Connor Roepke, Brady Hatton and Max Koenig had one for the Bulldogs (17-1-1).

Lauritzen and Nick Ruholl pitched for St. Anthony. Lauritzen allowed one walk to two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Ruholl allowed two hits, one run and one walk in 1 1/3 innings.

As for the Cougars (13-9-1), Colton Smith and Brody Markley had one hit.

Markley, Max Magnus and Maddox Robb pitched for South Central. Markley allowed three hits, nine runs (two earned) and five walks to one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning. Magnus allowed seven hits and seven runs (six earned) to one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings and Robb allowed one strikeout in one inning.

Teutopolis 11, Marshall 0

Teutopolis defeated Marshall, 11-0, at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.

Mick Niebrugge and Austin Borries had two hits and Garrett Gaddis, Evan Waldhoff, Mitch Koester, Zac Niebrugge and Brett Kreke had one for the Wooden Shoes (16-8).

Borries pitched and allowed two hits and one walk to 13 strikeouts in five innings.

Altamont 9, Cisne 4

Altamont defeated Cisne, 9-4, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.

Keegan Schultz had three hits, Kaidyn Miller had two and Kaden Davis, Nate Stuemke, Dillan Elam, Eli Miller and Clayton Arnold had one for the Indians (18-6).

Aden McManaway and Kade Milleville pitched for Altamont. McManaway allowed six hits, four runs (one earned) and three walks to six strikeouts in five innings. Milleville had one strikeout in two innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 7, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 5

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Cumberland, 7-5, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Baseball Field.

Blake McMechan and Kade McMechan had two hits and Maddox Miller, Wyatt Jackson and Bryson Weber had one for the Pirates (9-10).

Hudson McElravy and Kade McMechan pitched for Cumberland. McElravy allowed four hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks to six strikeouts in six innings. McMechan allowed one hit, two runs and two walks to one strikeout in one inning.

As for the Hatchets (11-7), Jackson Gurgel had two hits and Ben Bridges, Branson Tingley and Derk Friese had one.

Carter Verdeyen and Gurgel pitched for Windsor. Verdeyen allowed four hits, four runs (two earned) and three walks to nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Gurgel allowed three hits, three runs and two walks to one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.