PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball gets past Ardmore, 5-4

Apr. 16—Arden Breedlove went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as Austin picked up a 5-4 win over Ardmore in high school softball on Monday.

Abby Lindsey and Callie Lang had a double and one RBI each for the Black Bears, while Rebecca Horn added a hit and one RBI. Lindsey pitched all seven innings for the victory, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Ashlyn Mullins had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Ardmore.

Hartselle 5, Huntsville 2: KJ Prater singled and drove in a pair of runs as Hartselle picked up a win over Class 7A Huntsville on Monday in eight innings.

Hartselle scored four times in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead and held on for the win. Kenlee Smothers pitched a complete game for the Tigers, allowing one run on five hits with eight strikeouts.

Hatton 15, Sheffield 0: Marlie Hood went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in a big win for Hatton on Monday.

Kendra Williams had a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Arlie Rae Armstrong added a pair of RBIs. Anna Potter had three hits and one RBI and Brianna Oliver pitched three innings for the win, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts.

Athens 19, Mae Jemison 3: Morgan Stiles homered twice and drove in five runs as Athens rolled past Mae Jemison on Monday.

Amaya Green went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and four RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Kara Crews added a pair of hits and one RBI. Lily Lowery pitched one inning for the win.

Falkville 6, Athens Bible School 3: Emilee Pace doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Falkville in an extra-innings win on Monday.

Allie Smith had two hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Hope McClanahan pitched all eight innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.

Brewer 10, East Limestone 8: Ava Walls homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Brewer on Monday.

Cadence Lott had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Keylyn Stapler added three hits and one RBI. Gracie Lawrence pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out five.

Kailey Matthes led East Limestone with two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, while Molly Thompson added a pair of hits and three RBIs.

Lawrence County 8, Russellville 4: Alivia Templeton had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Lawrence County on Monday.

McKenzie Hyche hit a solo homer for the Red Devils, while Bella Cross and AB McKay added a hit and two RBIs each. Jaala Hawksins had two hits and one RBI and Raegan Johnson pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win, striking out three.

Priceville 14, West Morgan 0: Maddie Black tossed five scoreless innings to pick up the win for Priceville on Monday, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Wrozlie Barnett homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs, while Katee King added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Black doubled and drove in two runs and Gracin Prater had three singles and one RBI.

Jonie Weems had one hit for West Morgan.

West Limestone 10, Westminster Christian 0: Katie Lyn Kyle tossed a complete-game shutout for West Limestone on Monday, allowing just one hit and one walk over five innings while striking out seven.

Lilly Bethune homered and drove in three runs for the Wildcats, while Ashlyn Smith added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. JuliAnn Kyle doubled and drove in two runs.

Lauderdale County 9, Clements 2: Aubre Turner homered and drove in two runs for Clements on Monday.

Bella Mann had a pair of hits for the Colts, who were outhit 10-7 for the game.

Madison Academy 4, Danville 3: Aubrey Reed went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Danville on Monday.

Baseball

Danville 11, Elkmont 7: Danville scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open a 6-6 tie and pick up a win on Monday.

Reece Cowart had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Kason Jeffreys added three hits, including a double, and one RBI. Sawyer Tapscott hit a solo homer and Elie Coker pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out five.

Joey Richards had three hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Elkmont and JP Pendergrass had a single and two RBIs.

Lindsay Lane 14, Decatur Heritage 7: Jasper Mullican had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Decatur Heritage on Monday.

Ben Abercrombie doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles, while Landon Henry added two hits and one RBI.

Athens Bible School 23, Mae Jemison 6: Grant Ogles went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in a big win for Athens Bible on Monday.

Ethan Johnson homered, tripled, doubled and drove in five runs for the Trojans, while Donovan Shaver added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Luke Murrell doubled twice and drove in two runs and Ryan Faust had two hits and two RBIs.

Johnson pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, striking out two.

Clements 9, Lexington 7: Reid Putman went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Clements on Monday.

Brandon Atkins had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Colts and Austin Craig doubled and drove in two runs. Jacob Peoples pitched six innings for the win, striking out four.

East Limestone 9, Austin 6: Roman Schrimsher homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs for East Limestone on Monday.

Leyton Coffman pitched 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win for the Indians, allowing six runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Ethan Wynn tripled and drove in three runs for Austin, while Cole Walker added a homer and two RBIs.

Douglas 7, Brewer 3: Josh Wilson singled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Brewer on Monday.

Chase Smith had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Patriots, while Russell Mahan and Brayden Murphy added one hit each.

Colbert County 9, West Morgan 7: Blake Suggs tripled and drove in a pair of runs for West Morgan on Monday.

Trenton Pittman had two hits and one RBI for the Rebels, while Harrison Johnson added a double and one RBI.

Westminster Christian 11, Ardmore 5: Seth Frame doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Ardmore on Monday.

Keaton Johns had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Noah Stafford added a triple and one RBI.

Hamilton 14, Lawrence County 7: Eli Long doubled twice and drove in a run for Lawrence County on Monday.

Tripp Engle had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Sutton Phillips added one hit and one RBI.

Soccer

Danville 8, JB Pennington 0: Layla Sherrill scored four goals and assisted on another in a big win for Danville on Monday.

Brylee Terry, Josie Bailey, Mia Brannon and Maddie Sherrill had one goal each for the Hawks, while Wendy Reyes recorded nine saves in posting the shutout in goal.

Danville continues play today at home against Geraldine.

