Prep notes: Sandia Prep athletic director now the AD at prestigious St. Louis school

May 23—Willie Owens' name has been synonymous with Sandia Prep for more than three decades.

He coached the Sundevils boys basketball program for 25 years, and for the last seven, he has been the private school's athletic director.

Owens is going to remain an AD, but not with Sandia Prep.

He is leaving Albuquerque to become the AD at John Burroughs School in St. Louis.

Owens said he applied for the job last October, knowing this was going to be his final year with Sandia Prep. His son and grandchildren live in St. Louis.

"I thought Prep was a good job; you're talking about a job that is better than Prep," Owens said.

Chief among this job's allure?

He will have a home on campus.

"What better situation to be moving on from than to a school like this," Owens said. "And just to be there with my grandkids is one of the things I look forward to the most."

The private school has about 650 students in grades 7-12; by comparison, Sandia Prep has about 520 for grades 6-12.

"I'm excited about it," Owens said. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott played for John Burroughs. He said that was one of the other main attractions of his new job, that he'll finally be an AD at a school that has a football program. The girls basketball team finished the season ranked No. 23 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Meanwhile, a familiar face is going to be sliding into Owens' position at Sandia Prep — Terry Darnell, the former Bernalillo High boys basketball coach and athletic director.

"The things he'll be able to do for Sandia Prep is great," Owens said.

THIS AND THAT: Northwestern is the latest school to offer a scholarship to Sandia guard Sydney Benally. ... Houston, Tulane and Arkansas State are the latest schools to offer La Cueva quarterback Cam Dyer. ... Brandon Kehres, who helped lead Organ Mountain's boys into the state basketball final in March, has committed to Eastern New Mexico.