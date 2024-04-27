PREP GIRLS TRACK: Local teams compete in Monticello

Apr. 26—MONTICELLO — Salt Fork, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood battled at the Lady Sages Invitational on Friday at Monticello High School.

Hannah Downing won the 300 (51.74 seconds) and was fifth in the 100 (18.04) hurdles for the Storm, who ended up 13th as a team.

GRFC ended up 17th with Haley Carlton taking fourth with an attempt of 3.05 meters in the pole vault, while Oakwood was 18th with Aubri Elliott taking fifth in the 100 (13.34) and sixth in the 200 (29.18).

At Monticello

Lady Sages Invitational

Team results — 1. Normal University 102, 2. Tuscola 78, 3. Unity 73.50, 4. Seneca 63, 5. Shelbyville 53, 6. Sullivan 33, 7. St. Joseph-Ogden 22.5, 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, 9. Villa Grove 18, 10. Monticello 17, 11. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 15, 12. St. Thomas More 14, 13. Salt Fork 13, 14. Heritage 10, 15. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, 15. Decatur St. Teresa 8, 17. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4, 18. Oakwood 3, 19. Urbana University 1

Individual results

High jump — 1. Evalice Callison (VG) 1.57m, 2. Riane Bear (S) 1.52m, 3. Emily Gross (NU) 1.52m

Long jump — 1. Jillian Schlitter (U) 5.33m, 2. Baylee Martin (VG) 5.03m, 3. Ava Jones 4.99m

Triple jump — 1. Loran Tate (H) 10.54m, 2. Meredith Chambers (Sh) 10.48m, 3. Rylie Vanausdoll (T) 10.09m

Pole Vault — 1. Payton Carter (SJO) 3.51m, 2. Bailey Luebchow (PBL) 3.35m, 3. Teagan Johnson (Seneca) 3.05

Shot Put — 1. Natalie Hasting (T) 10.66m, 2. Addison Johnson (DST) 10.37m, 3. Faith Baker (Seneca) 10.18m

Discus — 1. Isabella Thurston (NU) 39.29m, 2. Hasting 35.12m, 3. Lauren Shaw (U) 34.53m

100 meters — 1. Lia Patterson (T) 12.24, 2. Hannah Safranek (NU) 12.54, 3. Kelsei Hodge (Sullivan) 13.21

200 meters — 1. Patterson 26.13, 2. Rachel Ogunleye (NU) 27.57, 3. Vanausdoll 28.11

400 meters — 1. Alyson Clements (STM) 1:00.03, 2. Caty Minton (NU) 1:01.53, 3. Lily Woolery (Shel) 1:02.75

800 meters — 1. Woolery 2:18.97, 2. Evelyn O'Connor (Seneca) 2:20.30, 3. Ashlyn Denney (U) 2:21.67

100 hurdles — 1. Patterson 14.99, 2. Hannah Safranek (NU) 15.61, 3. Hallee Johnson (PBL) 27.57

300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Downing (SF) 51.74, 2. Brynn Kendall (NU) 52.09, 3. Jobi Smith (M) 53.17

1,600 — 1. Kate Foltz (T) 5:11.78, 2. Tessa Bowers (Shel) 5:18.94, 3. Erica Woodard (U) 5:19.95

3,200 — 1. Natalie Misener (S) 12:10.60, 2. Kyla Franckey (PBL) 12:40.23, 3. Julia Moody (Sullivan) 12:43.12

400 relay — 1. Normal University 49.91, 2. Unity 51.85, 3. Sullivan 53.95

800 relay — 1. Normal University 1:44.84, 2. Unity 1:51.50, 3. Seneca 1:53.31

1,600 relay — 1. Seneca 4:18.72, 2. Normal University 4:19.10, 3. Shelbyville 4:25.37

3,200 relay — 1. Unity 9:55.35, 2. Normal University 10:13.12, 3. Shelbyville 10:15.50