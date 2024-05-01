PREP BASEBALL: Fountain Central loses to Attica

Apr. 30—ATTICA, Ind. — On the strength of a seven-run second inning, the Attica baseball team beat out Fountain Central 10-8 on Tuesday.

Owen Acton had three hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs, while Ayden Batchelor had two hits and three RBIs, Nolan Acton had two hits and two RBIs and Wyatt Clark had two hits.

Karsyn Lovell-Ramey had four hits and three hits for the Red Ramblers, while Blake Inman had two hits and three RBIs, Tristen Miller had two hits and a RBI, Dane Goris, Seth Miller and Chase Sichts each had one RBI, and Abe Remaklus had two hits.

The Mustangs will try to rebound on Wednesday against Clinton Prairie.

At Attica, Ind.

Attica 10, Fountain Central 8

F. Central'320'102'0'— '8 '11' 0

Attica'072'100'x'—'10'14'0

WP — Dane Goris. LP — Bradon Terry. Two or more hits — FC: Owen Acton 3, Nolan Acton, Ayden Batchelor, Wes Clark A: Karsyn Lovell-Ramey 4, Tristen Miller, Blake Inman, Abe Remaklus. 2B — FC: Owen Acton A: Lovell-Ramey, Inman. 3B — FC: Bryson Davis. RBIs — FC: Batchelor 3, Owen Acton 2, Nolan Acton 2. A: Lovell-Ramey 3, Inman 3, Goris, Tristen Miller, Seth Miller, Chase Sichts.