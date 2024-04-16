Premier League Power Rankings: Week 33 of 2023-24 season

The Premier League season saw some incredible upsets this week and that craziness is reflected in our latest Power Rankings.

Who predicted Liverpool and Arsenal losing at home to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively? Nobody. Manchester City demolished Luton to underline their class and go top of the table, while plenty of top six hopefuls had contrasting weekends with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United the big winners.

At the bottom it is looking desperate for both Sheffield United and Burnley now, while Everton and Nottingham Forest have a huge showdown this weekend as they aim to stay out of the bottom three as Luton have some very winnable games coming up. Brace yourselves for the final run-in.

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 33

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Burnley - Even

18. Everton - Down 4

17. Nottingham Forest - Even

16. Brighton - Down 1

Sheffield United and Burnley are both doing their best to get themselves out of trouble but big mistakes in key moments are costing them and that is why they will be relegated. The Blades switched off defensively at Brentford and although they were a little unlucky, Chris Wilder's side know they are just not quite good enough for the Premier League. Burnley were ahead against Brighton and on their way to a huge win, then a massive goalkeeping error from Muric cost them the victory. That sums up their season. Everton were thrashed 6-0 at Chelsea and it could have been more as their usual defensive steel was totally missing. Sean Dyche's side are just above the relegation zone and one win in 15 will do that. Can they make the most of four home games in their final six? They have to if they want to stay up. Nottingham Forest let a big chance slip at home to Wolves as they defended poorly in a 2-2 draw and that is now a reoccurring theme. They have a huge game at Everton this weekend which is a must-win. Brighton are in a huge slump with one win from their last seven and Roberto De Zerbi admitted they are in a 'tough moment' as the Seagulls' season has fizzled out and European qualification seems unlikely as they've lost their zip.

The scrappers

15. Luton Town - Down 2

14. Crystal Palace - Up 4

13. Brentford - Up 3

12. Wolves - Down 1

11. Manchester United - Down 2

Luton were blown away by Manchester City but their injury issues are causing the Hatters huge problems. Rob Edwards will be hoping that calms down ahead of a pivotal final six games, with three winnable home games in that final stretch. Luton can still stay up but it feels like they have to get at least 12 points on the board. Crystal Palace recorded an absolutely massive win at Liverpool and it was a combination of them being dangerous on the attack in the first half and taking one of the handful of big chances they created, then being a bit lucky with Liverpool's slack finishing and Dean Henderson being in the right place at the right time. Brentford breathed a huge sigh of relief after their big home win against Sheffield United eased their relegation fears, while Wolves battled back well at Nottingham Forest to draw and having Matheus Cunha back and scoring twice is a huge bonus as they push for a top 10 finish. Manchester United, where do we start? They somehow drew at Bournemouth but much like their shocking display at Brentford a few weeks ago, United were extremely like to get anything. They keep giving up chances galore and they have now won just one of their last seven games as they have been overtaken in sixth place and not qualifying for Europe is now a very real possibility. The pressure is building on Erik ten Hag and even an FA Cup trophy may not be enough for him to stick around.

The promising bunch

10. Bournemouth - Even

9. Fulham - Up 3

8. West Ham United - Down 2

7. Tottenham Hotspur - Down 3

6. Chelsea - Up 2

Nobody is sure how Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth didn't win against Manchester United and that is becoming a similar theme for the Cherries who are playing extremely well and should probably be even higher up the table, but they're still chasing an unlikely European spot. Fulham are in the same boat as they breezed to victory at West Ham but you never know what you're going to get from Marco Silva's side and on their day they have enough quality in attack to blow anybody away. West Ham were pretty woeful against Fulham and being 2-0 down against Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their Europa League quarterfinal 2nd leg, their season is in danger of petering out. David Moyes' side are still in the European hunt in the league and now is the time to go with all-out attack to salvage their season. Tottenham didn't turn up at Newcastle in what was their worst performance of the season. Ange Postecoglou was left scratching his head as Spurs were poor defensively and never created a clear-cut chance as they were hammered 4-0 and their is fresh doubt about them making the Champions League as fifth-place may not be a UCL spot in the Premier League. Chelsea are surging, as Pochettino's team smashed six past Everton and Cole Palmer is dazzling as the main man. The Blues are unbeaten in eight but don't have back-to-back wins in that run and that is the next step they need to take if they want to finish in sixth and qualify for Europe.

The leading lights

5. Aston Villa - Up 2

4. Newcastle United - Up 1

3. Liverpool - Even

2. Arsenal - Down 1

1. Manchester City - Up 1

Unai Emery's Aston Villa hung in there in the first half against Arsenal and were brave on the ball and totally deserved their win after an excellent second half display. Ollie Watkins was superb in attack and Villa underlined why they deserve a Champions League spot for their consistency and sticking to Emery's masterplan. Newcastle have dealt with all of their injuries so well and blew Tottenham apart with Gordon, Barnes and Isak in fine form in attack. Eddie Howe's side sit in sixth in the table after a run of three wins in their last four and they're looking good to qualify for Europe for a second-straight season. Liverpool had one of those days against Palace as they just couldn't find any composure in the final third and continued to look susceptible on the counter attack. It has been a bad week for Jurgen Klopp's side in the title race and for their Europa League dreams after they were hammered 3-0 at home by Atalanta. Arsenal also had a tough week as Mikel Arteta's young side looked tired in their home draw against Bayern Munich and then the damaging defeat at home to Villa. Arsenal started the latter so well but couldn't find the opening goal and then instead of settling for a point they went for it and were caught on the counter by Villa as they showed their lack of experience. Manchester City made the most of those shock defeats for their title rivals as they hammered Luton and Pep Guardiola even had the luxury of resting several key players for their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid. The way back-up players Doku, Nunes, Kovacic, Alvarez and Lewis all stepped up was remarkable and City's squad depth is proving to be the difference at the business end of the season.