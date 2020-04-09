Power Rankings Countdown: Questions surround fantasy values of No. 16 Philadelphia Phillies

I pitched Andrew McCutchen for 130 runs last year, and he was basically on schedule before the ACL surgery. It remains to be seen how ready he’ll be for the rescheduled Opening Day, which is why you don’t see him on the chart. Maybe it’s time to stop chasing him into an age-33 season, but at least the price is right (Yahoo: 217). Once you’ve filled the outfield slots, he’s a lottery ticket I can sign off on.

Is Jean Segura really a third baseman (or a second baseman)? Would a static position help Scott Kingery find his best offense? Has Bryce Harper been notably overrated since his MVP season? Can I stop asking rhetorical questions? (The answer on Harper is “yes.”)

Philadelphia Phillies projected lineup (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

I generally don’t pay vanity prices for catchers, so I sheepishly let J.T. Realmuto pass. Logical metrics point to Rhys Hoskins having a bounce-back season, and his lineup spot provides a reassuring buoyancy.

Hector Neris has a good chance to be a solidified closer, with new manager Joe Girardi replacing cutesy, experimental Gabe Kapler. There are reasonable pro cases for Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler at their ADPs, but Jake Arrieta is mostly downside into his age-34 season.

Likely Buy/Fade: Neris; Arrieta (and probably Harper, too).

