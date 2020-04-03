Power Rankings Countdown: Can new additions help No. 22 Arizona Diamondbacks make noise in 2020?

Editor’s note: We continue our countdown of how MLB’s 30 teams rank in terms of fantasy baseball assets. At No. 22, here’s Dalton Del Don’s snapshot of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There are some intriguing pieces in Arizona, and while a run at the wild card could be in store, it’s a tough division to win.

[Prep for MLB's return: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball League]

After a two-year sample, the humidor has changed Chase Field from a homer-friendly park to one that suppresses power from both sides of the plate but still plays as a slightly favorable hitter’s park overall. The Diamondbacks traded for Starling Marte during the offseason, and given the demand for stolen bases, I bumped him all the way to No. 7 on my OF board.

Arizona Diamondbacks projected lineup. (Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

Ketel Marte is sure to regress some, but his ADP accounts for it. David Peralta is an injury risk, but he hits when in the lineup. He’s one season removed from knocking 30 homers with 87 RBI in fewer than 150 games. He’s projected to hit cleanup, so Peralta is an undervalued outfielder available later.

[Yahoo Rankings: Overall | C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Over the last two seasons, Madison Bumgarner recorded a 2.48 ERA in pitcher-friendly San Francisco with an ugly 5.16 ERA on the road. Steamer and THE BAT both project a 4.50 ERA or worse for 2020, so MadBum’s ADP (top-35 SP) is absurdly high. He’s someone to avoid (although Arizona’s strong defense will help). Zac Gallen posted a 1.77 ERA with a 0.71 WHIP in Triple-A last season; he’s easily the pitcher to target from this staff. THE BAT projects a 4.51 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP for Robbie Ray, who somehow has a higher ADP than Julio Urias.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast