Trevor Lawrence, Power 5 players call for players union amid season cancelation talks

A group of prominent college football players from across the Power 5 conferences stood together on Friday night and called for both the formation of a players union and the desire to play football this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players started tweeting out a #WeWantToPlay graphic — something that was reminiscent of the #WeAreUnited movement in the Pac-12 earlier this month — late on Sunday night with a list of requests, starting with the most basic.

“We all want to play football this season.”

College athletes from the Power 5 conferences are standing together in support of playing a 2020 football season.



(via @NCPANOW) pic.twitter.com/P22Zo3Rhip — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 10, 2020

There were five demands on the graphic that was shared out, which was created by Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs:

Establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA

Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision

Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not

Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; Ultimately create a college football players association

Representative of all the players of all Power 5 conferences

Individual movements come together

According to Clemson running back Darien Rencher, he and Lawrence spoke with players from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 on a Zoom call on Sunday, and decided to merge the individual player movements — both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten had players come together with a list of demands in order to play the season safely this fall — into one giant #WeWantToPlay movement instead.

@Trevorlawrencee & I got together with representatives from every Power 5 conference via Zoom Call and this is what we decided upon



Pac 12 movement and #BigTenUnited were in collaboration with us. All together — a step toward one collective voice — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) August 10, 2020

The announcement comes just hours after presidents and chancellors from Big Ten conference schools held a meeting on Sunday night. In that meeting, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, there was a strong majority in favor of canceling the season this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

The Mid-American Conference officially canceled its season on Saturday, becoming the first FBS conference to do so. UConn also canceled its season, which would have marked the Huskies’ first as an independent program.

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, others join in

Some of the biggest names in college football joined in, too, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Lawrence had been extremely vocal earlier on social media on Sunday, too.

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Coronavirus in college football

Multiple programs have halted workouts and two Big Ten schools even quarantined their entire teams due to coronavirus outbreaks already. Rutgers’ football team was quarantined after an outbreak that was linked to a party hosted late last month.

A group of Colorado State players were reportedly unhappy with how the school was handling the pandemic — one player even called it a cover-up — and several high profile players have already opted out of the season.

The problem isn’t exclusive to football, either. Louisville dismissed three men’s soccer players last week after throwing a party that led to an outbreak and the shutdown of four teams at the university.